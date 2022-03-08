WATCH: Ukraine's Korosten Devastated In Russian Bombing; Republic Reports From On-ground

As Russia continues its advance in Ukraine, Republic's crew visited the bombing sites in the Ukrainian city of Korosten on Tuesday. The site in Korosten, which lies in northern Ukraine, was bombed two days ago by the Russian armed forces. Moreover, it should be noted that the city is not too far from the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was also taken over by the invading Russian forces. The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is around 150 kilometers from Korosten.

The Republic Media Network while reporting also found out that ten other villages in Korosten were bombed by the Russians. Additionally, Republic also found out that rescue operations were still going on in some places and debris was being cleared out following the aerial bombardment. According to sources, the area was bombed by the Russians considering its strategic location and it also leads to Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

The instensified bombing on Korosten also led to a formation of a massive crater in the village. In addition, sources informed Republic that at least ten houses were destroyed in the bombing and nine people lost their lives as a result of the Russian aggression.

Ukraine seeks direct talks between Zelenskyy and Putin

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv wants direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. He said that direct talks between the leaders were necessary as Kyiv is aware that Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow. The statement came after the third round of peace talks were held between Ukraine and Russia in Belarus which also failed.

"We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now," he said

On the other hand, Kuleba is also set to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10. CNN reported that Dmytro Kuleba expressed that he was willing to hold talks with anyone with an aim to establish peace between the two countries. Though the third round of talks failed, the focus between the two sides remained on ceasefire and security guarantees.