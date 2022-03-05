Watch: Ukrainian Army Burns Down Charging Russian Helicopter Amid Intensified Battle

As the world continues to witness the wrath of the Russian troops on Ukraine for the last 10 days, the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty has now intensified, as Ukrainians have mustered all their strength to give it back to the invading forces. Amid reports of Moscow seizing control of Kherson and Berdiansk, many visuals from the battleground depict how the Ukrainian army has crushed choppers, tanks and helicopters of Kremlin’s forces.

Ukraine's Army crushes attacking Russian helicopter

In the latest video shared by Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Saturday, Russia’s low-flying helicopter was charred into ashes as Kyiv’s forces shot down the attacking chopper. After being struck by a missile, the helicopter crashed on the ground and a massive fire broke out, followed by thick black smog.

Retaliating back to Russian aggression with the enlightened spirit of nationalism, the Ukrainian troops are battling to protect every inch of their motherland. As per the Ukrainian forces, they have inflicted severe damage to the Kremlin’s army and had crushed hundreds of their choppers, tanks and artillery. They also claim that over 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed amid the ongoing battle.

President Zelenskyy-led Ukrainian forces on Friday captured Russia’s mammoth air defence missile system - Pantsir-S1. The Ukrainian army has also been able to seize many Russian choppers, artillery alongside other warfare material amid intensified bloodshed.

Russia announces ceasefire in port city Mariupol

This comes in as Moscow on Saturday announced a ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities in Southeastern Ukraine to make way for a humanitarian corridor for the supply of food and medicines and to allow the civilians to evade the region.

Since the last week, heavy bombardments and shelling had rocked the port city- Mariupol. It is pertinent to mention here that Russian aggression in the region is being dubbed as President Vladimir Putin’s strategy to conquer Eastern Ukraine along with the pre-Russia Donbas region.

Mariupol holds strategic significance, as it is a port city along the Black Sea and is geographically placed between Kherson and the breakaway regions of Donbas (both the areas, where Russian forces have seized control). Again, important to note that Kherson shares a border with Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

