Watch: Ukrainians Hide In Metro Station Underpass As Russian Missiles Hit Kyiv; Sing Songs

As Russia’s rampant missiles continued to bombard major Ukrainian cities on Monday, several citizens of Ukraine found refuge in the underpass of Kyiv’s Nyvky metro station. A video shared by a user on Twitter displays multiple Ukrainians singing native songs in unison.

“Russia, we sing and stay strong no matter how hard you try to kill us. Kyiv subway station right now,” reads the caption of the post. The clip features a large crowd gathered inside the station. People are seen singing Ukrainian songs together and recording the bittersweet moment with their mobile devices.

The video, which was captured by Anton Paliuta, has amassed more than 34,000 views and several comments on the microblogging platform. Reacting to it, one Twitter user wrote, “Stay safe. You have our prayers and love. From Belgium.” Another user added, “God Bless you all, stay safe.”

Russia, we sing and stay strong no matter how hard you try to kill us. Kyiv subway station right now pic.twitter.com/63G8CkNCkW — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) October 10, 2022

Russia takes responsibility for recent airstrikes on Ukraine

The video surfaced hours after Russia launched multiple missiles to bomb key Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro during the wee hours of Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin took responsibility for the recent airstrikes and called it an act of retaliation following Saturday’s explosion on the Russian-built Crimea bridge.

"This morning, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Defense, and according to the plan of the Russian General Staff, a massive air, sea and land-based high-precision long-range weapon was launched against Ukrainian energy, military command and communications facilities," Putin admitted.