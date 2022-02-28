WATCH: Ukrainians Sing National Anthem In Front Of Russian Military Equipment In Berdyansk

Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian troops as well as common people, have shown remarkable determination and courage to stand by their country and show resistance to the enemy. Showing an example of Ukrainians' high spirits, a video has gone viral on social media, where a group of people are seen singing their national anthem in front of Russian military equipment near the city council in Ukraine's Berdyansk city. The Russian troops reportedly took control of the city on Sunday, February 27. The video was shared on Twitter by the Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba.

"Ordinary people. These amazing, wonderful, unbreakable people who are changing history in Ukraine. Here they are - singing the Ukrainian anthem in the occupied Berdyansk [sic]," read the caption of the video. Since being shared on Monday afternoon, the video has garnered around 2,000 likes and more than 450 Retweets. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Such courage! Hope Berdyansk is liberated soon! [sic]." "Not just Ukrainian history, Europe's history too. I've come to realize that we are in a World War. Because Putin is at war with the people of the entire world. Now, I must go back and help uphold the flow of information [sic]," another user wrote. "Hero’s everyone, we stand with Ukraine, the world stands with Ukraine. Slava Ukraine [sic]," expressed a third.

Have a look at the post here:

Ordinary people. These amazing, wonderful, unbreakable people who are changing history in Ukraine.

Here they are - singing Ukrainian anthem in the occupied Berdyansk. #StandWithUkraine#visamastercardleaverussia pic.twitter.com/EQcldgqacc — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 28, 2022

Here are some reactions from people:

Such a courage! Hope Berdyansk is liberated soon! — Toverkicker (@Toverkicker) February 28, 2022

Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦✊ — クリス (@Flint_the_bruce) February 28, 2022

Hero’s everyone, we stand with Ukraine, the world stands with Ukraine. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦💪🏻 — #Stillnotmovingon LD 🔶#FBPE🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@eddieboyes1965) February 28, 2022

Ukrainian women sing national anthem inside bunkers

In a similar incident, a group of Ukrainian women were seen singing the national anthem to boost their morale while taking shelter in a bunker in Cherkasy city. "Ukraine is not yet dead, nor its glory and freedom... Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians... Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine... and we, too, brothers, we will live happily in our land," the women sung in their native language, Daily Mail reported. 'Ukraine has not yet perished,' is the title of the Ukrainian national anthem, composed in 1862. The women in the video were seen sitting on benches in the bunker, clad in their winter jackets, scarves, and knit caps.

Ukrainian women sing the national anthem in a bomb shelter. This is the horror of our days. Please pray for my country!!! pic.twitter.com/GG7MZg4H71 — UAWASBORN ​🇺🇦​💛​🌄​💙​ (@UAWASBORN) February 26, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ olex_scherba