WATCH | Woman Cries With Joy As She Welcomes Her Soldier Grandson; Netizens React

A video of a grandmother crying with joy at the sight of her grandson who is a Ukrainian soldier has gone viral on social media. The video that was uploaded on Youtube on November 12 showed a woman coming out of her house on the main gate and kneeling on the ground by the open gate. The Ukrainian soldier with the yellow ribbon on his arm was seen running toward his grandmother and hugging her after squatting and putting his machine gun on the ground. This video has gone viral after Russia retreated from Kherson as per the tweets which are circulated on Twitter. Watch the video below:

A moment of joy in Russia Ukraine war

Social media platforms are flooded with this video and people have overloaded the love and blessing to both the grandmother and grandson. One of the Twitter users shared the video and said, "Ukrainian soldier meets his own grandmother in Kherson. May god bless them #Russia #Ukraine #Ukrainian #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar #RussiaIsATerroristState" Another user said, "Grandmother in Kherson meets her grandson-liberator on her knees. To tears... #StopPutinNOW #StandWithUkraine"

This very touching video was liked and shared on several social media platforms and it gained millions of views. Many viewers commented on the video. Some called it tears of joy and some were feeling proud to have a grandson like him. One of the users said that he has seen this video quite a number of times and every time he hits the like button. Some retweeted it with the caption that it is one of the most beautiful clips she has seen. However, it is believed that the video went viral after the declaration of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said 'Kherson is our'. He said, "The area was the first major urban center to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on 24 February. Has taken back”. As per the AFP news, the full Ukrainian recapture of the Kherson region would impact and disrupt a vital land bridge for Russia between its mainland and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.