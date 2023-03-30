'We Are Deeply Concerned': US In Contact With Russia Over Detention Of American Journalist

The US State Department on Thursday stated that the country is in direct contact with the Russian government and is concerned about the safety of American Journalist Evan Gershkovich. Earlier today, a district court in Moscow stated that the journalist working for American news outlet The Wall Street Journal will be charged with 2 months of a prison sentence in Russia over espionage charges. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed his concern over the issue on Twitter.

"Last night, White House and State Department Officials spoke with Mr Gershkovich’s employer, the Wall Street Journal. The Administration has also been in contact with his family,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday at a White House Press briefing. “Furthermore, the State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr Gershkovich," she added. The US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also made it clear that US President Joe Biden has been informed about the situation as well. "The President was briefed this morning on the reports about Evan Gerschkovich and his detention in Russia," Kirby said during a conference call,” as per the report by Sputnik.

US calls on its citizens residing in or travelling through Russia to depart immediately

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter to state that the United States is concerned about the arrest of the WSJ journalists. “We are deeply concerned over Russia’s announcement it has detained a U.S. citizen journalist. The @StateDept’s highest priority is the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad. If you are a U.S. citizen living or travelling in Russia – please leave immediately,” the US diplomat stated in the tweet on Thursday. Gershkovich was detained by the Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB) in Yekaterinburg. The FSB accused the WSJ reporter of committing espionage on the instruction of the United States of America.

We are deeply concerned over Russia’s announcement it has detained a U.S. citizen journalist. The @StateDept’s highest priority is the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad. If you are a U.S. citizen living or traveling in Russia – please leave immediately. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 30, 2023

"The court granted the petition of the investigation and chose a measure of restraint for Gershkovich in the form of detention until May 29,” Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court stated in the Thursday hearing, Sputnik reported. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal has vehemently denied the accusation hurled at Gershkovich by the Russian court. The Wall Street Journal sought the immediate release of :our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich,” the news outlet asserted in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family,” the statement further reads.

Meanwhile, Russian Press Secretary Dimity Peskov stated that Gershkovich was caught “red-handed’. “We’re not talking about suspicions,” the Spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov asserted in a press conference with Russian journalists. “He was caught red-handed,” he added.