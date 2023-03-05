'We Are Innocent As A Lamb': Serbian President Denies Sending Weapons To Ukraine Amid War

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic refuted the allegation that his country is supplying weapons to Ukraine. As the ongoing conflict enters its second year, western allies such as the UK and the US have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Reports are also emerging that China is also planning to provide weapons to Russia.

On Sunday, the Siberian President refuted the reports of sending ammunition to Ukraine and called it a “blatant lie,” Sputnik reported. The diplomat made these remarks as he addressed the reporters in Qatar.

"It is a blatant lie. Serbia did not send weapons to anyone. Serbia makes and sells munitions… We have sold no munitions or other weapons to either Ukraine or Russia," the Siberian President asserted on Wednesday. According to Sputnik, earlier this week, the Siberian Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that the country only exports weapons to nations that are present in the whitelist. With the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, the eastern European country has also banned the exports of weaponry to both Ukraine and Russia.

‘We are innocent as a lamb’: Vucic

The Serbian President made it clear that his country is “innocent” and adhering to International law. “For Serbia, according to international law, there are so-called authorised consumers, and Serbia can export only to such countries. We have done everything in accordance with the law, we are innocent as a lamb," Vucic told the reporters. “They say that we exported (weapons) through Turkey. Knowing well that some of the products could end up on either side of the conflict, we added a clause that prohibits Turkey from re-exporting our ammunition. What else do you want from us?" he added. Earlier this week, the Serbian Defense Ministry further informed that they have summoned foreign state agencies to investigate the matter of reselling the weapons. It insisted that the agencies should comply with its rules.

"Not a single one of our missiles, mines or projectiles since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine has been covered by an agreement or delivered in such a way that one of the parties to the conflict was the end user. Thus, enterprises from Serbia did not supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine," the ministry said on Friday as per the reports by Sputnik. In the statement the Serbian Ministry made it clear that the country will not "bear any responsibility if things go south." Amid the reports that Serbia might be supplying weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday had urged the eastern European country to clarify the matter.