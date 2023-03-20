'We Are Watching It Very Closely,' US Puts Its Binoculars On As Xi Jinping Meets Putin

As Chinese President Xi Jinping commences his three-day trip to Moscow, the US White House revealed that it will keep a “close eye” on the meeting between the Chinese President and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. On Monday, the Chinese president arrived in Moscow and soon after the heads of the two states sat down for a bilateral meeting. After the news of the visit broke out the United States instantly directed its attention toward the meeting. On Monday, the US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby shared the American stance on Xi Jinping’s ongoing visit.

Kirby made it clear that Washington is watching the trip of the Chinese President, “very, very closely.” During the conversation with American news outlet CNN, Kirby also touched upon the potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war which was proposed by Beijing. “A ceasefire called right now would basically just ratify Russia's conquest and give Mr Putin more time to really equip and retrain and restart operations at a time and a place of his choosing,” Kirby told CNN. The US diplomat asserted that the relations between Russia and China are a “marriage of convenience, not of affection.” “These are two countries that don't have a heck of a whole lot of trust between one another, but they find common cause in pushing back on the West, in pushing back on American leadership,” he added.

During the conversation with CNN, Kirby made it clear that the US would “reject” any calls for a ceasefire which will eventually come out of this meeting. Kirby also reiterated that “it will not be in China’s best interest,” to provide arms to Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Kirby also pointed out that there have not been any calls between the Chinese President and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he sets foot in Russia. “If you're going to go to Moscow, and you're going to sit down for three days with President Putin, and you're going to get his perspective on a war that he started, and that he could finish today. You ought to pick up the phone at the very least, and talk to President Zelenskyy and get the Ukrainian perspective here,” the US diplomat exclaimed.

Russia and China have ‘similar goals’ Xi tells Putin

During the Monday meeting between the Russian President and his Chinese counterpart, the two leaders talked about their shared goals over a wide-ranging issue. "It is true that both of our countries share the same, or some similar goals. We have exerted efforts for the prosperity of our respective countries…we can cooperate and work together to achieve our goals," Xi told Putin during the meeting. The Russian leader also talked about the proposed peace plan by China to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. “We have carefully studied your proposals for resolving the acute crisis in Ukraine. Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss this issue. We know that you proceed from the principles of justice and observance of the fundamental provisions of international law, indivisible security for all countries,” the Russian President asserted. “You are also aware that we are always open to the negotiation process. We will, of course, discuss all these issues, including your initiatives, which we treat with respect, of course,” he added.