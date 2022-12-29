'We Can't Defeat Russia, Neither Can They': Ukrainian Army Intelligence Head On Deadlock

The Russia-Ukraine war has come to a deadlock as neither Ukraine nor Russia has made any significant advances, said the Ukrainian military intelligence head. "The situation is just stuck, it doesn't move." Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC in an interview. During the Interview, Budanov said that Russia is "now completely at a dead end" and is suffering very significant losses and he believed that Moscow has been planning another 'mobilisation of conscripts'. Further, he said that Ukrainian forces lack the resources to move forward.

"We can't defeat them in all directions comprehensively. Neither can they," said the head of the Ukrainian military, reported BBC. Furthermore, added, "We're very much looking forward to new weapons supplies, and to the arrival of more advanced weapons."

Ukraine's four provinces, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson have been annexed by Kremlin, reported the Guardian. Among these regions, the southern city of Kherson has been recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November and the most fierce battle has been around Bakhmut which is in the eastern Donetsk region, reported BBC.

He also said that this deadlock doesn't change his determination and he has hoped to retake all the territory which is under Russian troops, including Crimea, the peninsula that Russia seized in 2014. "Ukraine should return to its 1991 borders when independence was declared with the collapse of the Soviet Union", said Budanov.

As per the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the head of the Ukraine military intelligence had visited Bakhmut where the official Twitter page shared pictures of the head and frontline soldiers. Taking to Twitter, they wrote," On December 27-28, the head of the @DI_Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov visited the forefront of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in #Bakhmut."

On December 27-28, the head of the @DI_Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov visited the forefront of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in #Bakhmut.



🔗 https://t.co/l9K4Xs8Mhd pic.twitter.com/36KMguW30t — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) December 28, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian officials warned about the possibility of another ground offensive by Moscow's forces from Belarus at the start of 2023, however, Russia has been shelling since their regression from Kherson city and moved to the east, the Dnipro River. During the war, Ukraine has claimed of destroying Russia's combat and today the Ukrainian local news agency has shared the list of arms and ammunition destroyed by the armed forces of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has shared the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of December 29, shared by the Kyiv Independent on Twitter.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Dec. 29, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/s7M36TNAgS — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 29, 2022

As Russian forces have been continuing “offensive actions” in the direction of Bakhmut, so the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to Bakhmut today. Upon arrival, Zelenskyy said, "In Bakhmut, there is no place that is not covered with blood. There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound.” Further, he said, “Still, Bakhmut stands.”