'Officially Docked': WFP Confirms 1st UN Ship With Ukrainian Grain Has Reached Africa

On August 30, a United Nations-chartered ship carrying thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian wheat bound for the millions of people in the Horn of Africa facing starvation arrived in Djibouti. The bulk carrier Brave Commander is the first ship organised by the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Separately, the World Food Programme said on August 30 that the second shipment of humanitarian food aid since the landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations freed up Ukraine's Black Sea ports last month left for Yemen. Two weeks after departing the Pivdennyi port in Ukraine, the eagerly anticipated first aid ship with a cargo of 23,000 metric tonnes of grain—supposed to be enough to feed 1.5 million people on full rations for a month—arrived in the Horn of Africa.

The wheat will be transported by land to northern Ethiopia, where people in the Tigray, Afar, and Amhara regions have been struggling with a combination of drought and deadly conflict that has recently flared up once more. According to the UN agency, malnutrition and food insecurity are major issues in Ethiopia, where an estimated 20.4 million people require food assistance.

'We have officially docked,' announces WFP Chief

WFP Chief, David Beasley wrote on Twitter, "We have officially docked! The first @WFP ship to carry Ukrainian grain since February has just arrived in #Djibouti. Now, let’s get this wheat offloaded and on to #Ethiopia."

Due to port closures, Ukraine's grain exports have decreased since the war began in February, raising global food prices and causing an increase in hunger in some of the world's poorest regions. Around 1.5 million metric tonnes of agricultural products have so far been exported via the Black Sea initiative, according to Ukraine, after a deal was brokered by Turkey and the UN in July that helped to remove the barriers.

According to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, 61 cargo ships have altogether departed Ukraine since the start of August. Additionally, it stated that six ships with 183,000 metric tonnes of agricultural products departed on Tuesday. 100–150 cargo ships can be loaded and dispatched from Black Sea ports each month, according to the ministry.