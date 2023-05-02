'We Regret...': Ukraine's Defence Ministry Apologises For Tweeting Goddess Kali's Picture

Apologising for sharing a tweet depicting an image of the Hindu Goddess Kali in a disrespectful manner, Ukraine's defence ministry said the people of Ukraine respect the unique Indian culture and highly appreciate India's support. It further mentioned that the tweet has been removed from the social media.

"We regret the Ukraine Defence Ministry's tweet depicting Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine and its people respect the unique Indian culture and highly appreciate India's support. The depiction has already been removed," tweeted First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar.

Ukraine's defence ministry apologises for sharing goddess Kali's image on Twitter

What did Ukraine's defence ministry share on Twitter?

A day ago, Ukraine's Defence Ministry purportedly shared a tweet showing an image of Goddess Kali over a blast fume, which triggered online outrage. The tweet carried a message that read, "Work of Art"

How did Indians react to Goddess Kali's photo shared by Ukraine?

The post met an outrageous reaction from Indian users, who openly expressed their disappointment over Ukraine's action and even accused the Ukrainian Defence Ministry of showing insensitivity towards Hindu gods and hurting the sentiments of Indians. Several users condemned war-ravaged Ukraine's action, and a few users also sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's intervention in the matter. "Please take note of this defamatory post that shows Maa Kali in a bad light, @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," a Twitter user said.

Responding to the same, senior advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta on Twitter wrote, "Recently, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from India. Behind that fakery lurks the real face of the Ukrainian government. The Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world."