Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, said that he believed Belarus had no desire to join the war against Ukraine, however, "the Ukrainian defence forces are preparing for any security challenges". He said this during a conversation with media representatives following a meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö in Kyiv.

"We were not going to and are not going to attack Belarus. This is the main signal from the entire Ukrainian people to the Belarusian people. It is very important for us that Belarus does not lose its independence and does not join this disgraceful war despite anyone’s influence," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions.

Zelenskyy said he was convinced that "the majority of Belarusian citizens and servicemen are unwilling to use weapons against the Ukrainian people". At the same time, he did not rule out such a challenge given the presence of Russian troops in Belarus. "Our task for the military is to prepare for any challenges. This is not easy, so we need the help of our partners because our territory is very large. That is why we have restrictions on the amount of ammunition. Therefore, we have to prepare for any challenges," he said.

Belarus may enter the Ukraine war if invaded: Russia

On January 13, 2023, an official Russian Foreign Ministry told the news agency TASS that Belarus may enter the Ukraine war if invaded. Belarus is among the few European nations that have maintained strong ties with Kremlin and have allowed itself to be used as a launchpad for attacks on Kyiv. Russia and Belarus have been running several joint military drills.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Minsk last month to meet Belarusian premier Alexander Lukashenko. Both countries have agreed to strengthen military cooperation, triggering fears that Moscow could use Minsk to attack Ukraine from the north. Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country must be ready at its border with Belarus.

Last week, the Belarus Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that it was conducting a joint air force drill with Russia that kick-started on the morning of January 16. "The main goal of the exercise is to increase operational compatibility in the joint performance of combat training tasks," the statement continued.