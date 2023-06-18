'We Won’t Make It Easy': Biden On Ukraine's Entry Into NATO

On June 17, while US President Joe Biden was campaigning for his 2024 elections in Philadelphia, he said that his administration would not “make it easy” for Ukraine to join NATO. He added that the war-torn nation must meet the same standards as other member states to join the military alliance.

Why Biden won't make Ukraine's NATO dream easy?

In Philadelphia, the US president was questioned about easing Ukraine’s path to joining the transatlantic alliance, particularly in reference to the Membership Action Plan, a key obstacle in Ukraine’s efforts. To this, Biden answered, "No. Because they’ve got to meet the same standards. So we’re not going to make it easy.”

What Ukraine should do to become a member?

According to the Membership Action Plan (MAP), candidate nations must make military and democratic reforms to get their NATO membership. It is to be noted that last week, Biden officials confirmed that the president has been “open to” waiving the requirement for Ukraine. Further, while sharing the US stance on Ukraine's NATO membership, Biden added that the US has “done a lot” to make sure Ukraine has the “ability to coordinate militarily”.

Why does Ukraine want NATO membership?

As per the Sky News reports, Ukraine tried its best to be a NATO member before launchings its spring "counteroffensive". However, they could not accomplish the same. It is obvious that being a member of NATO would significantly increase Ukraine’s international military backing, allowing for NATO military action within Ukraine and alongside members of its military. It would also guarantee of the military might act as a firm deterrent to Russian aggression.

Though not a NATO member yet, one can not ignore the fact that Kyiv has got a continuous flow of weapons, arms, and ammunition from different countries throughout the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Notably, Ukraine has had a partnership with NATO since 1992. NATO established a Ukraine-NATO commission in 1997, that provided a discussion forum for security concerns and opened a way to further the NATO-Ukraine relationship – without a formal membership agreement. Now, all the eyes are set on NATO's July summit in Lithuania where the hot topic of making Ukraine a member nation of the alliance will be discussed.