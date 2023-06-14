Week 2 Of Ukraine's Counteroffensive, How Successful Has It Been?

Why you’re reading this: As per the latest news of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops are engaged in intense combat along the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, according to Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces. He stated that his troops are actively and methodically targeting and neutralising Russian personnel and equipment, demonstrating their determination to defend their territory. The claims have not been verified by any media outlet.

3 things you need to know

Ukraine's counteroffensive commenced on June 8 this year.

Ukraine has claimed success so far as efforts are being made mostly along the southern front but also in the east.

Moscow has, however, denied any success by Kyiv, insisting that Ukraine had lost 25% to 30% of its foreign-supplied military vehicles including 160 tanks.

Where has Ukraine advanced in the counteroffensive?

During the past week, Ukraine has launched offensives in multiple areas along the western edge of the Zaporizhzhia sector, where the frontlines converge with the Dnipro River. The Ukrainian forces have also conducted attacks south of Orikhiv, approximately 18 miles to the east. However, the most significant advances have taken place on both sides of a Russian-controlled salient situated at the border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Notably, Ukrainian brigades have documented their progress through videos showcasing the raising of their flags in several villages, including Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Blahodatne, and Makarivka. However, it is important to mention that the situation in Makarivka remains contested, as Russian war bloggers have reported a successful counterattack in that area, as per UK's The Guardian.

On Monday, the defense ministry in Kyiv ended its silence regarding the counteroffensive, announcing that in the past week of fighting in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, seven settlements had been liberated. “The area of the territory taken under control amounted to 90 sq km,” Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said.

“The fighting is tough, but we are moving forward, this is very important,” Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy had said in a late evening address on Monday. “I thank our guys for every Ukrainian flag that is now returning to its rightful place in villages on the newly de-occupied territory.”

What has Russia's reaction been to Ukraine's counteroffensive?

Vladimir Putin has rejected the assertions made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, regarding the early achievements of Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive. While Kyiv's troops have managed to recapture some territory, Putin admitted that Russia suffered losses, specifically mentioning the loss of 54 tanks during the initial assaults.

During a televised meeting with military bloggers, the Russian president acknowledged that his forces had incurred casualties. However, he emphasised that Ukraine had experienced significant losses as well, claiming that 25% to 30% of Ukraine's foreign-supplied military vehicles, including 160 tanks, had been destroyed.

“This is a massive counteroffensive, using strategic reserves that were prepared for this task,” Putin said. “They lost over 160, we lost 54 tanks, and some of them are subject to restoration and repair.”

According to Putin, the human cost for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict had been ten times greater than the losses suffered by Russia in the initial days of the counteroffensive, which he stated had commenced on June 4. “Their losses are approaching a level that could be described as catastrophic,” he said.

"Ukraine's offensive potential is far, far from exhausted," said Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

What is Ukraine doing vis-à-vis Bakhmut?

On the eastern front, Ukraine is continuing its offensive by pushing in both the southwest and northwest directions of Bakhmut. Bakhmut, the city that was eventually captured by Russian forces after a year of arduous fighting, is currently seeing Ukrainian forces making efforts to regain control. Meanwhile, Moscow's Ministry of Defence seems to be attempting to establish direct control over the Wagner group, which played a significant role in the capture of the mining center.

Has the recent Nova Kakhovka dam breach had any effect?

The catastrophic flooding caused by the breach of the Nova Kakhovka dam last week is believed to have had a net benefit for Russia. The flooding has made it more challenging for Ukraine to consider a potentially risky naval attack in the expanded Dnipro delta, despite some Russian defensive positions being affected by the flooding. The altered landscape and logistical challenges posed by the flooding may have tilted the balance in Russia's favour, making certain military actions more difficult for Ukraine to undertake, reported The Guardian.

As rescue and relief operations continued for the seventh consecutive day to aid the victims of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station's destruction in the Kherson region, allegations arose that the Russian military had deliberately destroyed a smaller dam along the Mokri Yaly River. This particular area has proven to be a significant axis for Ukraine's advances in western Donetsk.

Will Ukraine's counteroffensive succeed?

Nothing can be said for sure. However, currently, Ukraine has not fully deployed the majority of its forces, so the current attacks can be seen as probing and reconnaissance operations aimed at identifying the locations of Russian artillery and finding weaknesses in their defenses. Ukraine's advantage lies in the high morale of its soldiers who are motivated to fight for the liberation of their homeland from an 'invading' force.

Ukraine benefits from the quality of hardware provided by NATO countries, which offers an advantage over Soviet-designed armoured vehicles. NATO's tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are often equipped to withstand direct hits or provide sufficient protection to the crew inside, allowing them to continue fighting. This increased level of protection enhances the survivability of Ukrainian forces and enables them to sustain their operations effectively.

Indeed, one of the challenges for Kyiv is the shortage of combat aircraft in its arsenal. Ukraine is eagerly awaiting the provision of F-16 fighter jets from Western countries, which could significantly enhance its air capabilities.