WEF: Zelenskyy Asserts Russia Must Pull Back To Pre-war Positions For Talks With Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, May 25, said that Russian troops need to move to positions that existed before the war commenced on February 24 as a step towards holding talks with Ukraine, according to AP. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, through video-conference in the Ukrainian breakfast, Zelenskyy said that he has witnessed no willingness of the Russian side in negotiations with Ukraine. He expressed readiness to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he insisted that Moscow needs to indicate a willingness to "move from the stage of the bloody war to diplomacy."

In his address at the World Economic Forum, President Zelenskyy said, "It’s possible if Russia shows at least something. When I say at least something, I mean pulling back troops to where they were before Feb. 24," according to AP. He added, "I believe it would be a correct step for Russia to make." He asserted that Russian President Putin needs to understand that people are dying due to the war and they should hold talks to bring an end to the war. Highlighting the resistance of Ukrainian troops, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will continue to fight until it does not liberate all its territories from Russian forces and stressed that their fight is about "independence and sovereignty," according to the statement released by the Ukrainian government. He called on the Western countries to oppose Russia in the "hybrid war" and continue providing defence and financial support to Ukraine.

"We can move to this stage when we understand that at least the Russian side shows a desire to move from the stage of bloody war to diplomacy," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "When Ukraine says that it will fight until it regains all its territories, it means only one thing: that Ukraine will fight until it regains all its territories. This is about independence and sovereignty," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine claims over 29,000 Russian troops died since invasion began

As the Moscow-Kyiv war continues for more than 90 days, Ukraine claimed that around 29,450 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia's offensive started on February 24. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has announced that the Russian soldiers have lost 1,305 tanks, 2,217 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13 ships or boats, 112 cruise missiles, 43 special equipment, 93 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 206 aircraft, 170 helicopters as well as 491 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the Russian armed forces have lost 201 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 3,213 combat armoured machines as well as 606 artillery systems.

