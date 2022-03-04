After the Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the world leaders on Friday strongly condemned Moscow's act and lambasted at Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, one of the world's largest nuclear power plant located in southeastern Ukraine, was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian forces. As per the security footage, the Russian troops were seen engaged in active combat at the entrance of the site, there was also a fire in one of the plant's administration buildings. In the latest development, Ukrainian emergency services stated that the fire at the nuclear plant has been doused.

It is to mention the attack comes as Kremlin leader Putin claimed that Russia is one of the most powerful nuclear states. Earlier this week, he had ordered to put the country's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. In response to Western criticism of Russia's actions in Ukraine, nuclear deterrent forces were put in a "special regime of combat duty." Following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emergency address and called on allies to stop Russia’s attack. Hitting out at Moscow, he said that it is the first country in the world to fire on a nuclear power station. Zelenskyy also warned, "if there is an explosion, that will be possibly the end for everyone."

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire! pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

US President Joe Biden condemns attack on the nuclear power plant

Meanwhile, US President also condemned Russia's actions and asked Americans not to be worried about nuclear war. He also spoke to the Ukrainian President and took an update on the fire at the nuclear power plant. The US President also asked Russia to end its military presence in the area and allow firemen and emergency responders access. In addition, President Biden also spoke with the US Department of Energy's Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and the Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration to get an update on the situation at the plant.

.@POTUS spoke with President Zelenskyy this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2022

'No need to change the nuclear weapons alert level': NATO chief

Reacting to the attack on the nuclear power plant, North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there is no need to change the nuclear weapons alert level as of now. Earlier, he had expressed his displeasure with Russian President Putin's move to put the country's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. The NATO chief had called Putin's nuclear posturing as "dangerous." Meanwhile, French Defence Minister Florence Parly also warned Russian and stated that Putin must understand that NATO is also a nuclear alliance.

IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi expected to hold press conference on the situation at #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant at 10:30 CET today. Link of press conference to be shared later.

📝 Latest IAEA update: https://t.co/l9hd545aBV — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 4, 2022

IAEA chief Grossi raises concerns over the attack

It should be mentioned here that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi also expressed concerns over the fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant and said the agency is monitoring the situation closely. "I'm deeply concerned with the situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Spoke with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal; @IAEAorg's monitoring and in close contact with #Ukraine's nuclear regulator and operator. I appeal to parties to refrain from actions that can put NPPs in danger [sic]," he wrote in a Twitter post. Meanwhile, the agency is also expected to hold a press conference today (March 4) over the incident.

I'm deeply concerned with situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Spoke with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal; @IAEAorg's monitoring and in close contact with #Ukraine's nuclear regulator and operator. I appeal to parties to refrain from actions that can put NPPs in danger. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 4, 2022



Response of Australia, UK, Canada & others

Meanwhile, Australia, UK and Canada also expressed deep concerns about reports of shelling & fire at Zaporizhzia Nuclear Power Plant, stating that Russia is posing direct threat to critical infrastructure in Kyiv, including nuclear power facilities. Moreover, British PM Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and assured that he will call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council within the next few hours.

Deeply concerned about reports of shelling & fire at Zaporizhzia Nuclear Power Plant. The recklessness & dangers of Putin’s war are demonstrated by the direct threat & risks Russia is posing to critical infrastructure in #Ukraine, including nuclear power facilities. — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) March 4, 2022

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson spoke to Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa in the early hours of this morning about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. pic.twitter.com/CGeWhda17a — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 4, 2022

DPM @cafreeland and I just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa about the horrific attacks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 4, 2022

(Image: AP)