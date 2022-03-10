As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate for the 15th day, Western officials have raised their “serious concern” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order chemical weapons to be used on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. In an assessment, according to Sky News, the officials have flagged an “utterly horrific” attack on Kyiv which could be unleashed as Russian forces attempt to overcome the logistical issues that have apparently halted the convoy heading for the city.

In a briefing to journalists, one Western official said, “I think we've got good reason to be concerned about the possible use of non-conventional weapons, partly because of what we've seen has happened in other theatres.” The official, according to the report, stated, “As I've mentioned before, for example, what we've seen in Syria, partly because we've seen a bit of setting the scene for that in the false flag claims that are coming out, and other indications as well.”

"So it's a serious concern for us,” the Western official said.

US accuses Russia of spreading 'outright lies'

Earlier, the United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that “Kremlin is intentionally spreading outright lies that the United States and Ukraine are conducting chemical and biological weapons activities in Ukraine…Russia is inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine."

Even White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki posted a lengthy Twitter thread saying that the claims were "preposterous" and noted that "we've also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories." Psaki said, “Now that Russia has made these false claims... we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”

Furthermore, the Western officials said that there is hope that China would also push for an end to the violence due to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, they said that there is disappointment that till now, the Chinese government has not been clearer on the “unwarranted invasion” being unacceptable.

The Western officials raised concerns over the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons after Downing Street in the UK said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with a Polish counterpart in London Mateusz Morawiecki. Johnson said that he believed it “wouldn't be tenable for NATO pilots and NATO-badged jets to be shooting down Russian aircraft".

(Image: AP)

