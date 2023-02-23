West Have Spent Thrice More On Ukraine Than Any Other Humanitarian Cause: Putin

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the Russian President asserted on Tuesday that the western nations have spent nearly three times more on Ukraine than they have on assistance to the poor countries.

This development came as the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed on Wednesday that its non-Ukraine-related humanitarian activities have become significantly underfunded, reported Sputnik.

Western nations have not contributed to other humanitarian activities due to helping Ukraine against Russia: Putin

Putin highlighted that the US and its allies have so far spent more than $150 billion on Ukraine, which is nearly triple the $60 billion the G7 has earmarked for assistance to the world's poorest countries between 2020 and 2021.

"Actually, in Putin's speech, I found it to be very interesting because it's sort of the classic thing that Russia always tries to awaken people who are listening to the speeches to kind of take a closer look in the mirror and to see what's going on on their side." And he said that you've given—I think the figure he used was $150 billion—to Kiev for weapons and for arms, and you've only given $60 billion to the developing world for the poorest countries to have some [better] standards of living. And it probably gets eaten up by their corrupt regimes, backed by the West. "So I thought this was very fascinating," Helali said, speaking to John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte on Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits radio program.

"He's saying, 'We are doing things. Okay, we have this ongoing operation, but we are providing services for our troops. He talked about the health care of the troops coming back home and the families of those who have been lost or wounded. And he says, "The West here is just pouring money." Everything is falling apart. And you really don't care about the people at the end of the day. "It's serving these military interests," Helali added. Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik on Wednesday that Ukraine is being well supported by the donors, but the rest of the world is underfunded, and that is the reality for the ICRC.

"What about all this talk of fighting poverty, sustainable development, and protection of the environment?" Where did it all go? "Has it all vanished?" Putin asked. "Meanwhile, they keep channelling more money into the war effort." "They eagerly invest in sowing unrest and encouraging government coups in other countries around the world."

Image: AP