West Not Confronting Russia Due To Nuclear War Threat? Piers Morgan Reads Putin's Mind

British TV motormouth Piers Morgan, on Tuesday, has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'does not want a nuclear war' and is just trying to 'scare everyone off'. Taking to Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain host wrote, "If the argument against confronting Putin over his illegal invasion is that he might chuck his nukes around, when will anyone ever confront him about anything? I don’t want a nuclear war but nor does he…. it’s all bulls**t designed to scare everyone off. And it’s working."

This hardly the first time the broadcaster has aired his often uncomfortable views on this topic. Earlier, he accused football club Chelsea of 'weasel words' after they published a statement commenting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he had written, "Where is the condemnation of Putin's invasion of Ukraine? If Abramovich really wants to prove he's not a Putin puppet, he should denounce the war loudly and clearly. But he won't...", Morgan said about Chelsea's Russian owner.

Furthermore, Russia asked Kyiv residents near Ukraine's military infra to evacuate as the attack looms. A state media reported that a strike in Kyiv is imminent, Russia has told the residents of the Ukrainian capital living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate on Tuesday, March 1. The Ministry of Defence of Russia is planning strikes on Ukrainian Intel, Military Relay Facilities in Kyiv, as per the state-owned media.

Amid the Russian invasion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union. On Tuesday, the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andrey Yermak also said that the application has been accepted, registered, and is being considered. Taking to Twitter, Yermak wrote, "Yesterday, [President] Zelensky signed Ukraine’s application for EU membership under an accelerated procedure. [It] has been accepted and registered."

Russia-Ukraine war has entered its sixth day now with Russian troops reportedly launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv. While the US has pledged more sanctions against Russia, Ukraine has pledged not to back down. UNHCR has reported over 400 civilian casualties. Canada has also decided to sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. At UNGA, Russia claimed that it has no plans to ‘occupy’ Ukraine but that it wants to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine - it is unclear what these two mean.

Image: AP