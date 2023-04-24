West Planning To Dismantle Russia Presidential Election In 2024, Claims Russian CEC Chief

Head of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova on Sunday alleged that the Western countries might undermine Russia’s presidential election scheduled for March 2024 and that the Russian authorities are already working to make the electoral technology more secure. Pamfilova said at a meeting with the students of the Pacific National University (PNU) in Khabarovsk that the West has been attempting to topple the regime of the Russian Federation, Russia's state-affiliated news agency Tass reported.

"People are interested, they see what really is going on. And they understand that the upcoming presidential election in March 2024 is not simply yet another election for Russia’s president. This is not just an issue of worldview, I would say, but this is also an issue of a global epoch change," Ella Pamfilova was quoted as saying.

'Work already underway to simply dismantle Russian presidential election': Pamfilova

Russia’s Central Election Commission chief furthermore noted that the officials "understand what is important and we understand that there is work already underway to simply dismantle the Russian presidential election." She added that there have been enormous funds that have been earmarked by Western countries, "above all, by the US." The CEC head noted that this year, the Russian elections will be very significant for the Russian people as well as the entire world. "It is necessary to give credit to all our parliamentary parties who put on the back burner their political, ideological preferences and differences and as a united force proved themselves the patriots of their country," Pamfilova stressed, according to Tass.

Russia's electoral chief also iterated that Russia is "united now," and that the Russians "support our guys at the frontline so that they understand that they are not shedding their blood and giving their lives in vain, that we are not failing them here." While the Russian population is in support of the war and backs soldiers on the frontline, "this means a lot. This is precisely what drives the West crazy," she stressed.

In 2022, Kremlin-backed entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin dubbed as Putin's chef admitted that he had interfered in US elections and would continue to do so. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Russia's shadowy mercenaries group Wagner chief Prigozhin boasted in the remarks that he had posted on social media. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, at the time noted that Prigozhin’s comments “do not tell us anything new or surprising.”