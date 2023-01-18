West Should Supply Ukraine With Weapons 'it Needs And Can Handle', Asserts EU Chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that the West should provide Ukraine with any necessary weapons, including advanced systems, for use in their conflict with Russia. During an interview with CNN at the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen stated that the EU does not possess any military capability but she believes Ukraine should have access to all the military equipment they need and can handle. The head of the EU's executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, also expressed hope that a decision to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks will be made at a meeting of Ukraine's allies at Ramstein US air base on Friday.

She also emphasized that Ukraine needs more support and that she will not have to convince state leaders as they are aware of the situation. Von der Leyen served as German Defense Minister from 2013 to 2019. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, responded to Ursula von der Leyen's statement about providing Ukraine with weapons by questioning if she meant nuclear arms as well. The UK has announced that it will send 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, and other European countries, such as Poland and Finland, have expressed interest in providing German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. However, this would require Berlin's approval. The Kremlin Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the possible delivery of the tanks to Ukraine by saying that they will be destroyed like other weapons.

Why are Von der Leyen's views important?

The European Commission President is the head of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union (EU). The European Commission is responsible for proposing and implementing EU legislation, managing the EU's budget, and enforcing EU laws. The role of the European Commission President includes: setting the agenda for the European Commission and leading its work, representing the EU and speaking on its behalf at international events, acting as a mediator between member states to resolve disputes and promote cooperation and ensuring that the EU's policies and actions are in line with the EU's goals and values.

The European Commission President is elected by the European Parliament, following nomination by the European Council. The European Council, made up of the heads of state or government of the EU member states, nominates a candidate for the role of European Commission President. The nominee is then subject to a confirmation hearing in the European Parliament, and a vote of approval. The process of selection and nomination of the European Commission President is based on the Treaty of Lisbon, The treaty stipulates that the European Council should take into account the results of the European Parliament elections when making its nomination, and that the nominee should be elected by a majority in the European Parliament. As the president of the European Commission, Von der Leyen holds a significant amount of sway in shaping Europe's approach to the Russia-Ukraine war.