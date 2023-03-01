West Slow In Responding To China's Investment In Pro-Russian Disinformation: US Envoy

A US special envoy has said that the West has been sluggish in its reaction to China's global spending on disseminating harmful disinformation, which includes promoting messaging that aligns with Russia's stance on Ukraine war, reported The Guardian.

James Rubin, a co-ordinator for the Global Engagement Center, a US state department body set up to “expose and counter” foreign propaganda and disinformation, made the remarks during a European tour this week. “The well has been poisoned by Chinese and Russian disinformation – it’s pernicious,” said Rubin, a broadcaster and former official in the Clinton administration.

In his sixth week on the job, he stated that his goal was not only to react defensively to Russian and Chinese disinformation on Ukraine, but also to take the offensive by encouraging countries not to provide refuge to individuals exposed for spreading disinformation. He contended that Russia and China were expending billions of dollars to manipulate information, but highlighted that Beijing was operating on a global scale and spending more than Moscow.

“We as a nation and the west have been slow to respond and it is a fair judgement that we are facing a very, very large challenge,” he told reporters. “In the communication space, the alignment between China and Russia is near complete,” he added. China, he claimed, was “repeating and promulgating the arguments of Russia about the war that was started by NATO”.

Rubin suggested that cuts to the BBC’s World Service were not helping the fight against disinformation. Asked about the cuts, he said: “The straightness of the BBC is one of the great assets of the western world. If we are going to combat the disinformation threat, which is real and worse than I ever thought, by China, by Russia globally, we’re going to need allied unity, allied division of labour. We’re going to need allied actions akin to that which we saw in previous eras, and the BBC is a big part of that.” In September 2022, the BBC had announced deep cuts to its World Service output that resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs, saying it has been forced to act by the government’s ongoing licence fee freeze.

Rubin reiterated the US administration's cautionary statement about the potential escalation in co-operation between China and Russia, which could involve the transfer of deadly weapons to Moscow. He expressed his desire for people not to repeat the same misjudgment about China as they had in the past about Russia.

Although China has consistently denied any plans to arm Moscow, the US may be attempting to dissuade Chinese hardliners or challenge its assertion of being impartial, reported The Guardian.

Rubin admitted frustration that “some countries in the global south can’t even admit that it’s an invasion, let alone decide which side they are on”. He said: “For some African countries, for some Asian countries, Ukraine is a war far away. They believe that they don’t get enough attention from the west, period, all of them. That makes some of them look at this war through that lens.”