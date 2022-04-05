West Treats Ukraine As Pawn In Geopolitics Against Russia: Moscow At UNSC

Russian ambassador to the United Nation, Vasily Nebenzya on Tuesday said that Moscow's troops left Bucha on March 25, while asserting that "Russia should not have withdrawn from the city." He also accused the West of treating Ukraine as a pawn in geopolitics.

"We left Bucha on March 25. We should not have withdrawn from the city. The videos on Bucha showed that corpses were not lying on the streets for three-four days," the Russian envoy said, adding, "the West treats Ukraine as a pawn in geopolitics against Russia. West is ready to sacrifice Ukraine in politics with Russia."

He said that Russia came to Ukraine not to conquer their and but to bring lasting peace to Donbas. "We will achieve our goal in Ukraine, there is no other outcome of this. We are not killing civilians," Nebenzya said.

Slamming the West, he said that Russia is not acting like America and its allies "razing down entire population and villages in Syria and Iraq. They’ll be fighting against Russia till the last Ukrainian. Otherwise, it might be too late."

'Corpses in Bucha that didn't exist before the Russian troops arrived': UN Envoy

The Russian envoy also claimed that the corpses did not exist when the Russian forces. "The Bucha provocation is horrifying and brings back the nightmares of World War II", said UN envoy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that this incident justifies any uncivilised response. By this basically, he confirmed that Kyiv considers genocide a matter towards warfare.

"The corpses in Bucha that didn't exist before the Russian troops arrived ... er, er, left, sorry - before they left," the UN envoy said.

It is pertinent to mention that Russia has been refusing to own up to war crimes in Bucha ever since the claims emerged. Moscow's Defence Ministry had said that "not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military", and Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov depicted the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.”