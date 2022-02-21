West Trying To Avoid Talks On Russia's Security Proposals: Dy Foreign Min Sergey Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has asserted that the response of the West towards Russia's security demands was "just an answer for the sake of answering," Sputnik reported. Ryabkov insisted that their opponents were trying to avoid the conversation and they are evading it "openly." The statement of Ryabkov comes after the West sent a written response to Moscow over the proposals presented by Russia regarding their security guarantees.

Reacting to the response of the West with regards to the proposals sent by Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the West had ignored the three key proposals which include preventing NATO's expansion, unwillingness to use strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and sending back the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe, as per the news report. In 2021, Russia sent proposals on regional security to the West to reduce tensions with NATO over Ukraine.

NATO refuses to accept proposals presented by Russia

It is to mention here that the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated after Moscow's massive troop build-up near Kyiv's international border. The West had expressed concern over the troop deployment on Ukraine's border and alleged Russia of planning an attack on its neighbour. However, Russia has rejected the claims of the US and insisted that it was their right to move the troops in their territory. In a bid to de-escalate tensions, Russia, US and NATO have held several rounds of talks, however, progress has not been made so far. Even the demands of Russia have not been accepted by NATO which includes blocking Ukraine from NATO.

Dmitry Peskov says Russia never attacked anyone

Western countries have been repeatedly accusing Russia of an armed invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has denied such reports in the past. In the latest development, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday denied claims of the West, US, and NATO that Russia is planning an ‘imminent’ invasion of Kyiv in the coming days, The Guardian reported citing Russia 1 TV. In a television interview aired on the state-run Russia 1 TV, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Peskov said that there was no point for Russia to attack anyone. He emphasised that Russia has not invaded any country in the past.

