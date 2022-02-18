'West Wants A War', Russia Claims At UNSC; Calls For Implementation Of Minsk Agreement

Amid the ongoing tensions with Ukraine, Russia has held the West responsible and said that it wants a "war with Russia." Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs accused the West of trying to instigate war and insisted that they did not compel Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreement. Vershinin at the UNSC further stated that the Vice President of Ukraine had admitted that there were no new laws on the special status of Donbas.

"The only goal of the West is to organise a war. If this is not the case, then the puppet govt of Ukraine would have been compelled to implement the Minsk agreement a long time ago. Since this is not taking place, we can state that the West wants a war with Russia", Russia said at the UNSC.

Russia accuses Ukraine of not implementing Minsk agreement

Speaking at the UNSC on Ukraine, Sergey Vershinin noted that for the past seven years they have been calling on Kyiv's Western sponsors to make Ukraine follow the Minsk agreement, however, the West did not listen to them. Ukrainian Vice President Irina Vereshchuk acknowledged that there were no new laws on the special status of Donbas and no direct agreements. He emphasised that she had further accepted that there was no pressure built by West to implement the Minsk agreement. Furthermore, Vershinin said that some of the people in their statement suggested military scenarios to Russia and alleged aggression against Ukraine.He even pointed out the statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Vershinin stressed that Blinken listed some provocations as "pretexts for an attack on Ukraine" and called them "baseless insinuations" which he insisted were "regrettable."

"Yesterday the Vice President of Ukraine stated that there will be no new laws on the special status of Donbas, so no direct agreements. She also acknowledged that there is no pressure exerted by the West on them to implement the Minsk agreeement," Russia at the UNSC.

The only goal of the West is to organise a war. If this is not the case, then the puppet govt of Ukraine would have been compelled to implement the Minsk agreement a long time ago. Since this is not taking place, we can state that the West wants a war with Russia: Russia at UNSC — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Yesterday the Vice President of Ukraine stated that there will be no new laws on the special status of Donbas, so no direct agreements. She also acknowledged that there is no pressure exerted by the West on them to implement the Minsk agreement: Russia at UNSC pic.twitter.com/Wit2oOeWIe — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Vershinin calls on West to stop the 'hysteria about the intentions of Russia'

Furthermore, Sergey Vershinin underlined that Russia has been calling on the West on all possible platforms to put pressure on Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements. Speaking to reporters after the UNSC briefing on Ukraine, Sergey Vershinin said that they "firmly" reiterated the commitment of Russia to de-escalation and seeking a peaceful solution to end the crisis and called on the West to stop the "hysteria about the intentions of Russia in the region."

#Вершинин на #СБООН по #Украине: К сожалению, спустя 7 лет у нас появляется всё больше оснований полагать, что реализация Минских соглашений в планы 🇺🇦 по-прежнему не входит. Они уже говорят об этом в открытую.https://t.co/IJxgeImxLT pic.twitter.com/cZDFPw6JXv — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) February 17, 2022

Image: Twitter/@RussiaUN