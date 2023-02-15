West Wants To Encircle Russia With A 'sanitary Cordon' & Label It A 'rogue Nation': Lavrov

During an address to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States and its allies of waging a comprehensive hybrid war aimed at encircling Russia with a "sanitary cordon" and labeling it a "rogue state". "Today the United States and its satellites are waging an all-encompassing hybrid war against us that has been prepared for many years using Ukrainian national radicals as a battering ram," the Russian foreign minister said, as per a report from TASS.

He added that the West does not even bother to hide its goal. West's goal is "not only to defeat Russia on the battlefield, to destroy the Russian economy, but also to surround us with a 'sanitary cordon,' to turn us into some kind of ‘rogue’ country," he said. Lavrov further alleged that the tactics being used include providing military support to neo-Nazis in Ukraine, imposing illegal sanctions and dissemination of lies to vilify Russia.

Lavrov blames the west

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Russia had done everything possible to reduce tensions and reach a mutually respectful agreement. He said that in December 2021, Russian President Putin proposed a plan for legally binding security guarantees for the West, but this was arrogantly rejected by Washington and NATO, leaving Russia with no choice. Lavrov also stated that a year ago, the Ukrainian army, with the support of national battalions, began attacking Donbass. In response, Russia recognized the independence of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic and launched a military operation to help them.

The east-west divide in Ukraine

So, why is Russia so concerned about eastern Ukraine? Why did it feel the need to step in, to "defend" the people in eastern Ukraine. The answer to these questions lies in regional division that Ukraine suffers from. The East-West divide in Ukraine is a cultural and political phenomenon that has its roots in the country's history and geography. Ukraine, located between Russia and Europe, has been a contested territory for centuries.

This has created a divide in the country, with the eastern and southern regions traditionally aligned with Russia, while the western and central regions are more oriented towards Europe. The division is also reflected in the country's language and religion. The majority of the population in the western part of Ukraine speaks Ukrainian, while Russian is the dominant language in the east. Similarly, the Orthodox Church is the dominant religion in the east, while the western part of the country is predominantly Catholic and Greek Orthodox.