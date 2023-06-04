Western Armoury Used By Ukrainian Raid On Russia Soil, US Questions Veracity Of Claim

Militants who carried out a cross-border attack into Russia's Belgorod area in May received military hardware and small weaponry from numerous NATO countries, including the US. Four tactical vehicles that the US and Poland had initially sent to the Ukrainian military were used in the raid in May, raising questions about Kyiv's dedication to meeting the requests of its Western backers, according to the US Intelligence sources.

The US and its allies in the West have repeatedly voiced their opposition to Ukraine using Western weapons in its assaults on Russian territory. Additionally, they pleaded with Kyiv to "carefully track the billions of dollars' worth of weapons that have flowed into the country."

Ukraine claims clean in the incident

In reaction to the incident, which took place in late May, the Russian Defence Ministry declared that "over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armoured combat vehicles, and five pickup trucks" had been destroyed in the battle near Belgorod. After retreating into Ukraine, the remaining insurgents were then the target of Russian bombardment.

A collection of images from the Russian military appeared to be of insurgents' abandoned Western equipment that had been destroyed. Two M1151A1 Humvee armoured cars were shown in some of the pictures, while two M1224 MaxxPro armoured cars were shown in others. The images also showed an armoured vehicle called the AMZ Dzik-2, which was made in Poland, Washington Post reported.

Kyiv made an effort to dissociate itself from the raid by blaming the "Freedom of Russia Legion" and the "Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK)," two neo-Nazi organisations that were involved in a related assault in the Bryansk Region in March. The photographs' veracity was questioned by the Pentagon and the US State Department.

The State Department stepped back and stated that the US "does not encourage or enable attacks inside of Russia." Additionally, it claimed, Washington "does not support the use of US-made equipment for attacks inside of Russia."