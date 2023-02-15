Western Intel Claims Russia Amassing Jets Near Ukrainian Border, Warns Of 'air Fight'

US-led western intelligences have indicated that Russia has been amassing aircraft near the Ukrainian border, UK-based Sky news reported. The news of the development has promoted suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to turn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine into an "air fight".

The reports said that Russia was ammassing fighter jets and helicopters close to the border with Ukraine as it looks to commence a renewed offensive with the one year anniversary of the active war approaching. According to Financial Times, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin insisted that the US did not see imminent signs of a "massive aerial attack". However, he highlighted the threat of Russia's significant remaining air force in a meeting with NATO allies on Tuesday.

Intelligence shared among member states revealed the build-up of aircraft near the Russia-Ukraine border, fuelling demands for urgent shipments of air defence assets and artillery ammunition to Kyiv, reported Financial Times. The UK-based newspaper quoted a senior US administration official as saying of Austin's briefing to allies: "He was very clear that we have a short window of time to help the Ukrainians to prepare for an offensive and that they had some pretty specific needs."

"The Russian land forces are pretty depleted so it’s the best indication that they will turn this into an air fight. If the Ukrainians are going to survive ... they need to have as many air defence capabilities and as much ammunition ... as possible," the official added.

Zelenskyy appeals for fighter jets

Ukraine on Tuesday maintained its appeal for Western countries to provide it with fighter jets, but the United States and its NATO allies and partners voiced more concern about Kyiv's needs for large amounts of ammunition as the war with Russia approached its one-year anniversary, reported AP.

Ahead of the meeting of the Ukraine contact group at NATO headquarters, Ukraine made its requirements clear. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, when asked what military aid his country is seeking now, showed reporters an image of a fighter jet.

Questioned about where he hoped they might come from, Reznikov said only: “From the sky.” What NATO allies have on their mind, though, is how to keep up a steady supply of ammunition to Ukraine without depleting their own stockpiles.

According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells each day, around a third of the daily amount that Russia is using. Moscow's forces have been pressing in the east of Ukraine while bolstering their defensive lines in the south. The war has been largely static during the winter months, though both sides are expected to launch offensives when the weather improves.

(with AP inputs)