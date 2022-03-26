Amidst the increasing sanctions against Kremlin, a team of five western scientists have warned US policymakers against “shunning all Russian scientists” In a letter, published in Journal Science, the team said that Vladimir Putin and his associates “deserve every appropriately sized and targeted sanction” that the horrifying world can devise.” But it would be unfair for Russian scientists if they were punished for the actions of their government.

“Shutting down all interaction with Russian scientists would be a serious setback to a variety of Western and global interests and values, which include making rapid progress on global challenges related to science and technology, maintaining nonideological lines of communication across national boundaries, and opposing ideological stereotyping and indiscriminate persecution,” the scientists wrote.

Highlighting that many of the Russian scientists residing in the west have openly slammed Putin for the invasion, the team said that Russian researchers deserve the same security as them. “Surely these Russians should not be lumped together with leaders of the Russian state,” the letter which was led by Harvard professor John Holdren read. “Rather, humanitarian provision should be made to ensure that, as their visas and passports expire, they are not forcibly repatriated to face not only isolation from their Western colleagues but also, very possibly, persecution,” it added.

Russia shifts focus from Kyiv

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the 31st day on Saturday with Kremlin now shifting their focus from Kyiv to the separatist-held Donbas region. Associated Press reported that Russian troops are now believed to aim for the liberation of the contested Donbas region. Notably, following the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, two parts Donetsk and Luhansk declared themselves independent and are allegedly supported by Kremlin. Meanwhile, combat in the besieged city of Mariupol has continued.

In the latest development, the Russian troops have kidnapped Yuri Fomichiv the mayor of the northern Ukrainian city of Slavutych, according to the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk. In addition, they have also invaded and captured the city hospital. However, the full City Council continues its work.

Image: AP/Unsplash