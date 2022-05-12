West's 'obsession' With Sanctions Will Cause 'intractable Consequences' For World: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, said that the sanctions against Russia are provoking a global economic crisis. During a meeting on economic issues, Putin condemned the West and EU, saying that they were “driven by oversized political ambitions and Russophobia.” He added that the Western countries have launched a barrage of sanctions on Moscow but it will “hurt their own economies and well-being of their citizens.”

“[West’s] sanctions are provoking a global crisis” and will lead to “grave consequences for the EU and also some of the poorest countries of the world that are already facing the risks of hunger,” said Putin on Thursday, during an economic meeting at the Russian Duma.

'They are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world': Putin

Putin lambasted “western elites” accusing them of putting at stake global security for their own vested interests. They are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world to preserve their global domination, asserted Russia’s president. He iterated that Russia's economy has managed to “successfully withstand” the blow from Western sanctions that intended to cripple it.

He went on to remind that Russian companies will fill the niche left by the withdrawal of Western enterprises. The inflation in Russia is slowing down, he noted, and said that the weekly increase in prices has already dropped to 0.1%. Putin warned that the West's "obsession with sanctions" will lead to the "most difficult, intractable consequences" for the world’s economies.

The West had expected “to quickly upset” the financial-economic situation, provoke panic in the markets, the collapse of the banking system and shortages in stores in Russia, Putin had asserted earlier. But the “strategy of the economic blitz” has failed. It has, instead, led to a “deterioration of the economy in the West.”

"Their authors, guided by short-sighted, inflated political ambitions, Russophobia, to a greater extent hit their own national interests, their own economies, the wellbeing of their citizens. We see this, first of all, in a sharp increase in inflation in Europe," said Putin.

Putin also noted that Russia’s currency, rouble, has strengthened and that his country has recorded a high trade surplus of $58bn in the first quarter of the year. Putin noted that “Russia has withstood the unprecedented pressure” and sanctions have backfired on the United States and its European allies, the latter scrambling for gas and oil options.

US President Joe Biden had admitted that sanctions imposed on Moscow are the “broadest sanctions in history.”

"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," Biden had said in an interview with blogger Brian Tyler Cohen.