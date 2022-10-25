What Are ‘dirty Bombs’ That Russia Claims Ukraine Might Use Amid The Raging War?

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed Ukraine might use a "dirty bomb" amid the raging war between the two nations. Shoigu told Ben Wallace, UK’s Defense Secretary, that he was "concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb".

A statement on Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's call with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu: pic.twitter.com/BbQ9muxKeC — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Minister made similar comments to the defence ministers of the US, France and Turkey. Russia’s claims prompted a joint response from France, the UK and the US, who said their governments "all reject Russia's transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory", reported BBC. Moreover, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied the allegation and accused Moscow of being "the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war".

What is a dirty bomb?

A bomb that contains radioactive material, such as uranium, but doesn’t require a highly refined radioactive material, as is used in a nuclear bomb, is known as a Dirty Bomb. Upon explosion, the radioactive material is scattered through the air. It typically uses conventional explosives to detonate.

A Dirty Bomb can use radioactive materials from hospitals, nuclear power stations or research laboratories. This makes the production of such bombs much cheaper and quicker, in comparison to nuclear weapons. Moreover, Dirty Bombs can also be carried in the back of a vehicle, for example, and detonated as an IED.

How fatal can a Dirty Bomb be?

High exposure to radiation can damage the DNA in our cells. It can also cause Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) or Cutaneous Radiation Injuries (CRI). Moreover, radioactive fallout can cause cancer. General panic among the targeted population is another result of such a bomb.

Additionally, a wide area around the blast zone would also require evacuation and subsequent decontamination. If the radiation in the affected area persists and is in a high dose, the area may also need to be abandoned.

The Federation of American Scientists calculated that if a Dirty Bomb containing 9 grams of cobalt-60 and 5 kilograms of TNT were to be exploded at the tip of Manhattan, it would make the whole area of the city uninhabitable for decades, reported BBC.

These implications have led to Dirty Bombs being termed weapons of mass disruption.

Are Dirty Bombs reliable?

A Dirty Bomb needs to have its radioactive material reduced to powder for it to be scattered across its target zone. However, if the particles are too fine or released into strong winds, they will scatter too widely and may do much more harm than intended. This makes such bombs unreliable.

There have been a few cases in the past where such bombs were intended to be used by failed to deliver the outcome. In 1996, Chechen rebels planted a bomb containing dynamite and caesium-137 in Moscow's Izmailovo Park. The caesium used in the bomb had been extracted from cancer-treatment equipment. However, Russian security services discovered the bomb’s location timely and it was defused.

In 1998, Chechnya's intelligence service discovered and defused a Dirty Bomb that had been planted near a railway line in Chechyna.

In 2002, Jose Padilla, a US citizen associated with the infamous terror organization, Al-Qaeda, was arrested in Chicago on suspicion of planning a dirty-bomb attack. He was given a 21-year prison sentence.