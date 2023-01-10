What Are Stryker Combat Vehicles That US Is Considering Sending To Kyiv To Fight Russia?

The Biden administration is considering sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine in an upcoming aid package to help Kyiv fend off an expected Russian spring offensive, reported Politico citing two people familiar with the discussion. The news follows the US announcement last week that it will send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a powerful tracked armored vehicle that carries an autocannon, a machine gun and TOW missiles.

The Strykers may be part of the next tranche of military aid, according to an anonymous Defense Department official. The administration could announce the package, with or without Strykers, late next week around the time of the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany, reported Politico in its exclusive report. "Ukrainians need armored personnel carriers and short of other countries providing it, is what we have in inventory,” the DoD official said. “Not as good as a Bradley for a tank fight, but good to protect infantry and get up close to a fight."

“We have no announcements to make at this time,” said Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Garron Garn. The US has already sent Ukraine thousands of combat vehicles, including Humvees and mine-resistant vehicles used to move troops on the battlefield. But Strykers could offer a balance between a tank and an armored personnel carrier. According to Politico, the US has sold 60 Strykers to Thailand, and North Macedonia is also buying 16.

What are Stryker Combat Vehicles?

Strykers are eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems for the U.S. Army. There are 18 variants of the Stryker Armored Vehicle, all built on a common chassis, according to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center. All iterations of the Stryker Armored Vehicle "provide the warfighter with a reliable, combat-tested platform that includes significant survivability and capability enhancements since the original fielding in 2002," the Center detailed.The vehicles were deployed regularly to Iraq with U.S. infantry battalions where they allowed U.S. troops to move quickly along paved roadways while offering more protection than a Humvee, along with a .50 caliber machine gun operated remotely by a soldier inside the vehicle.

The vehicles, able to carry nine soldiers, have a top speed of around 60 mph, with a range of 330 miles. Many of the Strykers come fitted with a weapons system that soldiers can operate from inside the armored vehicle, including a .50-caliber machine gun or a MK19 grenade launcher.