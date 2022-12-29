It has been 308 days since Russian forces moved into Ukraine upending the lives of countless citizens living in the country and forcing the rest of the nations in the world to take a stand. After more than ten months, a solution is yet to be reached.

Diplomatic dialogue between Ukraine and Russia has been marginal while the deployment of troops and the waves of missile strikes with massive loss to civilian life and infrastructure have been extensive. As both countries enter a severe onslaught of winter, the focus has shifted more towards shelling and drone attacks, with Russia targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure essential for the people to get through the winter.

Prospects of the Moscow-Kyiv war ending anytime soon would be far-fetched as both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have not been able to find common ground and remain undeterred as far as their demands are concerned.

Putin, in an interview with a Russian state TV outlet on Sunday, said that he was “prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process”, adding that “it’s not us who refuses talks, it’s them”. Ukraine, on Monday, expressed its hopes of holding a “peace summit” in February with the goal of ending the Russian invasion of its country. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that every war ended in a diplomatic way adding that “every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table”.

What does Putin want?

Speculations have been strife as to what Putin really wants from his invasion of Ukraine. Many experts have said that Putin wants to restore Russia’s influence over Eastern Europe and stop any kind of incline towards the West. Ever since the 2014 Maidan Revolution that saw pro-Kremlin former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych removed from office, the Kremlin has blamed the turn of events as orchestrated by western intelligence agencies. Therefore, it is also being discussed whether Putin wants to eventually topple Ukraine’s pro-Western government and install a pro-Moscow political puppet to make sure Ukraine is pulled back into favour with the Kremlin.

As far as current demands amidst the war in Ukraine are concerned, Russia has been clear on what they want if talks with Ukraine were to resume. The Russian Federation wants it cemented in the constitution of Ukraine and the country to sign a neutrality agreement that legally guarantees that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the Western military alliance that shares military defence amongst its members.

Moscow has demanded that Ukraine recognize the independence of two separatists, pro-Russian republics in eastern Ukraine, the so-called People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. It has also demanded that Ukraine recognise Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, as Russian territory. And it has called on Ukraine to cease all military activity.

It can be stated that the main peace condition for Russia is holding control over four regions—Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk—that Putin “formally annexed” in September. The annexation came even though Russia lacked full control over the territories, and the Russian military has since lost control of some parts of the regions including Kherson which it continues to shell under heavy missile fire.

"Our proposals for the demilitarisation and deNazification of the territories controlled by the (Ukrainian) regime, the elimination of threats to Russia's security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy," Lavrov told Tass when discussing possible peace negotiations. He continued, "The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in March that the war will stop “in a moment” if Ukraine agrees to these demands.

What does Zelenskky-led Ukraine want?

Ever since the commencement of the war, President Zelesnkyy has stood on an unshaken solid ground of no surrender. He has time and again reiterated that he is not willing to accept any ultimatums from Russia. Ukraine initially demanded a ceasefire from Russia when the invasion began. Zelenskyy has also demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy has also said that he will not cede any of the country’s territory to Russia.

It is unclear whether Ukraine is willing to recognise Crimea as Russian territory. Ukraine has also signalled that it may compromise on future NATO membership, saying it would be willing to forego membership if it received “security guarantees” from the U.S. and NATO, ensuring its safety and security, in addition to any agreement with Russia.

Additionally, Zelenskyy has demanded that Russia face some sort of punishment through further sanctions and strip the country of its powerful status of being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. "A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand punishment," Zelensky said in a video message played at the UN General Assembly in New York this September.

It seems like both countries are at an impasse for now as the war continues to rage leading to continued loss of human life and infrastructure.