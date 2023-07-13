What Are The SCALP Or Storm Shadow Long-range Missiles That France Is Sending To Ukraine?

France's President Emmanuel Macron pledged to supply Ukraine with numerous SCALP long-range missiles during the NATO summit held in Vilnius. Nonetheless, the French leader refrained from specifying the exact timeframe for the delivery of these weapons to Kiev. France has now joined the United Kingdom as the second nation to equip Ukraine with long-range rockets.

"In light of the situation and the counteroffensive being conducted by Ukraine, I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment and to provide the Ukrainians with deep strike capabilities," Macron told journalists upon arrival at the summit.

Macron also did not specify the number of missiles France was sending, but media reports have said that Paris may deliver 50 units to Kyiv.

All about SCALP missiles:

The SCALP-EG, also known as Storm Shadow, is a stealthy, air-launched, long-range weapon with conventional capabilities. It is produced by MBDA, a multinational missile manufacturer based in Europe. The missile derives its origins from the Apache, an air-launched, French-developed cruise missile primarily designed for targeting runways.

What is the range of the SCALP/Storm Shadow Missile?

The primary distinction between the SCALP and Storm Shadow lies in their flight ranges. The export variant of Storm Shadow has a range of around 300 kilometers, while the export version of the French SCALP missiles has a range of approximately 250 kilometers, reported Sputnik news.

The SCALP is propelled by a turbojet engine, enabling it to achieve a speed of Mach 0.8 (987.8 km/h). It has a total weight of 1300 kg, inclusive of a conventional warhead weighing 450 kilograms. The missile measures 5.10 meters in length, 0.166 meters in diameter, and possesses a wingspan of 3 meters. Each unit of the missile carries an estimated cost of approximately $3.19 million.

How do these missiles operate?

The SCALP missile operates on a "fire-and-forget" principle, which implies that it is pre-programmed prior to launch. Once launched, the missile operates in a semi-autonomous manner, following its predetermined path without requiring further control. As it approaches its intended target, the SCALP ascends to a higher altitude, increasing its chances of successfully penetrating the target. Eventually, the missile strikes the target, and a delayed fuse triggers the detonation of the main warhead.

What aircraft will Ukraine use?

The SCALP missile can be deployed on various aircraft models including the Tornado GR4, Italian Tornado IDS, Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Mirage 2000, and Dassault Rafale. It has been utilized by the United Kingdom, France, and Italy during military operations in the Gulf, Iraq, and Libya.

Regarding Ukraine, initial reports suggested that the country's air force intended to utilise the Su-24 aircraft, a supersonic, all-weather tactical bomber developed during the Soviet Union era, to launch the Franco-British missile, according to Sputnik.