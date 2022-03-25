What Has NATO Done?: China Rebukes Claims Of Aiding Russia, Highlights Role In Peace Talks

China on Thursday slammed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and dismissed its 'groundless accusations' against Beijing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday claimed that time would prove China’s stands being right, refuting NATO’s claims that Beijing was supporting Russia in its attack on Ukraine. The comments came after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that China was ‘spreading lies and misinformation' to support Moscow.

"China has provided Russia with political support by spreading lies and misinformation," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. Stoltenberg was speaking at a press briefing when he made the allegations against Beijing. Following this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement claiming that ‘China has made active efforts to realize an immediate ceasefire, to avoid a humanitarian crisis and to restore peace and stability in the war-ridden region.

The ministry spokesperson claimed that China acted with an objective and fair attitude while stating that Ukraine should be a bridge between the East and the West, not an outpost in major power rivalry. "We need calm and rationality to defuse a crisis rather than ignite the fire and add more fuel to the fire," Wang Yi said as cited by Chinese state-owned media Global Times.

Furthermore, the foreign ministry spokesperson added that China's stance regarding the Putin-led attack in Ukraine is in line with the wishes of most countries. He claimed that it stood on the ‘right side of history’. Wang further slammed the accusations made by NATO and questioned its functioning. Terming the accusations against China as ‘groundless and suspicious’, the ministry claimed that the comments would simply collapse. It also questioned what was NATO’s role in the event and what it had done so far.

Since the #Ukraine crisis broke out, China has been working to facilitate peace talks, the cessation of conflicts; time will prove that China is on the right side of history. What has NATO done? Anyone without prejudice would come to a fair conclusion: spokesperson https://t.co/EiIDEKDjnB — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 25, 2022

China should not support Russia: NATO

Speaking ahead of an urgent NATO summit to discuss the Russia Ukraine war on Thursday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused China of backing Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. "China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and misinformation, and allies are concerned that China could provide material support for the Russian invasion," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg further urged China to join the rest of the world in condemning Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. He said that Beijing should not support Moscow economically or militarily as the war continues to escalate. "I expect leaders will call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council, refrain from supporting Russia's war effort, and join the rest of the world in calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war," the NATO chief said while speaking at a press briefing. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Parliament has now appealed to the United Nations, European Union and NATO along with other international organisations to take 'more actions' to stop Russia’s military aggression.

