What Is Burevestnik? Putin Sends Chilling Warning To West Over Nuclear Missile Testing

In the hallowed halls of military innovation, where nations vie for supremacy in the arena of weaponry, a quiet but seismic shift is underway. In a recent announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the successful testing of the enigmatic 'Burevestnik,' or 'Storm Petrel'-- an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile that has sent shockwaves through the global defense landscape.

“The last successful test of Burevestnik, a global-range cruise missile with a nuclear power plant, a nuclear propulsion system, has been carried out,” the President said.

This revelation has brought the Burevestnik, which had long dwelled in the shadows of secrecy, into the spotlight. To appreciate its significance, we must venture back to 2018, when President Putin first unveiled Russia's audacious plan to develop a new generation of intercontinental and hypersonic missiles. Among these was the Burevestnik, which Putin described as a "low-flying stealth missile carrying a nuclear warhead, with almost unlimited range, unpredictable trajectory, and the ability to bypass interception boundaries." It was a chilling description, and it set the stage for the emergence of this formidable weapon.

NATO calls it ‘Skyfall’

Yet, until recently, the Burevestnik remained cloaked in mystery, known to NATO as 'Skyfall.' Development had been fraught with difficulties, punctuated by failed tests. The world was left with more questions than answers, until an incident near the White Sea in 2019 cast a troubling light on this secretive endeavor. An explosion claimed the lives of at least five Russian nuclear specialists, raising speculation that it was linked to the Burevestnik. Reports suggested that the explosion had released radiation, but Russia never officially confirmed the weapon involved.

Enter the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), an open-source analytical group, shedding light on the Burevestnik's checkered testing history. The missile had undergone 13 tests, with two partial successes—a testament to its complex nature. Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov characterised it as a "weapon of retaliation," designed for use after Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), ensuring that military and civilian infrastructure would face obliteration with no room for survival.

What sets it apart from conventional missiles?

At the heart of the Burevestnik's potency lies its nuclear propulsion system, setting it apart from conventional missiles. This system allows it to sustain extraordinarily long flights, covering vast distances while maintaining unpredictable trajectories. In essence, the Burevestnik carries a nuclear warhead (or warheads), circumnavigates the globe at low altitudes, eludes missile defenses, and releases its payload at locations defying prediction. It's a weapon of strategic maneuverability and unpredictability.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies has noted the Burevestnik's ground-launched range of 10,000 to 20,000 kilometers, underscoring its capacity to target locations across continents. This extensive reach empowers the missile to be stationed virtually anywhere within Russia, rendering it capable of reaching targets in the continental United States.

As we reflect on the emergence of the Burevestnik, we must grapple with the implications of this nuclear-powered cruise missile. Its fusion of advanced technology and strategic sophistication marks a new era in the arms race. Russia's continued testing and refinement of this game-changing weapon have left the international community on high alert, pondering the ramifications of this clandestine force in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.