As Russia's arbitrary military attack on Ukraine escalates by the day, the ex-Soviet nation is gripped by horror and devastation that could potentially transpire into manifold humanitarian crises. So far, over 350 people have been killed and 1600 injured in Ukraine. In addition, as per United Nations data, over 1 million people have fled Ukraine to save their lives amid intensified shelling by Russian forces.

As the war turned vicious, several credible pieces of evidence gathered by researchers suggested that the Russian military is committing war crimes in Ukraine with fatal attacks on civilians and use of munitions over civil infrastructure, although, Moscow denies those claims. Noting the far-flung havoc and threat to the humanitarian situation, the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday launched a probe into the alleged war crimes being committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Now, can ICC can bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to justice for his "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine?

What is ICC?

International Criminal Court or ICC is a global institution that fights to end impunity through criminal justice. It investigates, and tries individuals charged with gravest crimes like war, genocide, premeditated aggression against the international community or humanity. The prosecutors at the court conduct preliminary examinations, investigations and are the only ones who can bring cases before the ICC.

ICC launches probe against Russia's Putin on alleged war crimes

On Wednesday, the esteemed court announced an investigation into the alleged war crimes committed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan decided to proceed with a request forwarded by the Lithuanian government and supported by 38 other countries into the situation in Ukraine, saying that he was also concerned by the "events unfolding" in the war-torn nation.

The probe stemmed from the expansion of the conflict and the findings of an earlier preliminary investigation into the Russian occupation of Crimea, a formal statement by Khan informed.

📢 Statement of #ICC Prosecutor #KarimAAKhanQC on the Situation in #Ukraine: “I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation.” Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/kaeoq4oEuq — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) February 28, 2022

Is there any evidence against alleged warcrimes by Russia?

As per the Guardian, after six days into the unabated attacks on Ukraine, independent researchers have recorded several credible proofs that the Russian military is committing warcrimes by targeting civilians and civil infrastructures. Video analysed by investigative journalism site Bellingcat said that "cluster bombs" were used to target commoners. Footage of an attack on a car park in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv showed a cluster bomb strike in a residential area while residents were walking nearby.

Some of the videos showing Russia's indiscriminate bombing of homes in Kharkiv today are too graphic to share here.



This one, while not graphic, is haunting in its own right.



Residents walking through a park scramble for safety as cluster munitions explode around them. pic.twitter.com/qOnk5rYNel — Giancarlo Fiorella (@gianfiorella) February 28, 2022

Reports of the use of such munitions also emerged from northwest Kyiv in Bucha. Remains of rocket motor from BMP-30 Russian cluster bomb were also found in Kharkiv on Friday. In the initial days of the war, several images of a Russian bomb strike on a kindergarten in Okhtyrka, about 60 miles from Kharkiv also was reported widely. Now, drone footage taken in the course of days showed multiple blackened spots on dilapidated or demolished buildings, evidently proving that they were struck by Russian bombs.

Russian missile hit kindergarten pic.twitter.com/mrbwzvwYWJ — Олександр Мережко (@3TrAmvL026aJRar) February 25, 2022

These remains of rocket motors from BM-30 multiple rocket launcher rockets have been documented in various civilian areas, and considering these are usually associated with cluster munition use it raises concerns of cluster munitions being used by Russia in civilian areas. pic.twitter.com/zNstU53KoQ — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) February 25, 2022

Can ICC bring Putin to justice?

For diving into the question of whether Putin will be brought to justice or not, it is pertinent to understand what are the crimes on the table. As discussed, Putin could now face charges for crimes against humanity, especially directed at civilians. When filed, the accusation could also include an intentional attack on civilians, genocide, demolition of infrastructure, property, town, villages and significant religious buildings, the Conversation reported.

Now, prosecutor Khan's office has the jurisdiction to investigate all probable attacks against humanity committed in Ukraine since February 20, 2014. At the investigation stage, the prosecutor will gather credible data proving that warcrimes have been committed and identify the alleged individuals.

So far, Khan is "satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine in relation to the events already assessed during the preliminary examination by the Office."

In addition, given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, there is also a certainty that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of Khan's office that is committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.

The probe shall then culminate in either a decision to scrap prosecution due to lack of evidence or proceed with a strong case against alleged perpetrators, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants.

(Image: AP)