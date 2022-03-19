Amid the continuing Ukraine war entering its 24th day on Saturday, Russia doesn't seem to be relenting in its pursuit to invade its neighbour as reports of shelling in various significant cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv continued even today. In a key development concerning the war, the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday claimed that they demolished an underground storage facility through an advanced Kinzhal Hypersonic missile. The missile has reportedly been used by the Russian forces for the first time in the ongoing war and it demolished a missile depot in the Ivano-Frakivsk region.

All about Kinzhal Hypersonic missile used by Russia in Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kinzhal Hypersonic missile was used for the first time by Russian forces during their special operation in Ukraine. This missile has been predominantly used to target military airfields and military installations. Notably, Russia acknowledged using these missiles, whose attack has destroyed a missile depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Kinzhal Hypersonic missiles were initially meant in case of advanced conflict potential in the Arctic region. It was unveiled by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin in a speech in 2018 and was also tested by Russia in Arctic regions.

These Kinzhal Hypersonic missiles are also known as 'daggers' and comprise 480 to 500 kgs payload. These air-launched ballistic missiles claim a wide range of 1,500 to 2,000 km. What distinguishes this missile apart from others is its capability to fly at 10 times the speed of sound, which means it can overcome air-defence systems considering it was designed in a way in which it can destroy high-value ground targets. It has an integral land-attack role in the northern parts of Europe, as it can fly at a speed of 4,900 km/hour and can reach speeds of up to 12,350 km/hour. Notably, these hypersonic missiles become difficult for European radars to detect.

In the recent developments concerning the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin addressed Western citizens on Saturday amidst the looming economic sanctions by the latter upon Kremlin. According to official telegram channels of the Russian Federation, he stated, "You are being persistently told that your current difficulties are the result of Russia’s hostile actions and that you have to pay for the efforts to counter the alleged Russian threat from your own pockets. All of that is a lie." He accused Western governments of being 'obsessed with their own self-serving interests and super profits'.

