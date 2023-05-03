What Is May 9 Victory Parade On Putin’s Calendar That Russia Readies Itself For Amid War

Russia on Wednesday claimed that it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin, labelling the drone targeting an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin. The attack that the Kremlin called a “terrorist” act was carried out by Ukrainian saboteurs ahead of the May 9 celebration of Victory Day. Here's all you need to know about the significance of May 9 that Russia considers symbolic owing to its WWII history.

May 9 Victory Day's significance

May 9 also dubbed as the “Victory Day” by Russia marks the victory of the then Soviet Union's Red Army in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II. Russia holds a military parade on Red Square in Moscow. Officials in Russia traditionally stand on the tomb of Vladimir Lenin in Red Square on May 9 as a symbolic gesture. “May 9 is designed to show off to the home crowd, to intimidate the opposition and to please the dictator of the time,” said James Nixey, director of the Russia-Eurasia Programme at Chatham House told American broadcaster CNN.

Russia organizes a grand military parade and flypast to mark the WWII Victory Day. It is also speculated that he will make a statement to mark the symbolic occasion. It is being reported that Russia could be planning to declare or even annex a “people’s republic” in the southeastern city of Kherson of Ukraine. “He (Putin) will be able to declare that the Russian army had some victories in Ukraine,” Oleg Ignatov, senior analyst for Russia at Crisis Group told CNN. “He can try to use this date to solidify his support," he added.

“There won’t be a parade in order to not provoke the enemy with large numbers of equipment and service members in central Belgorod,” region head Vyacheslav Gladkov announced last month, according to The Guardian. The mass cancellations appear strange, as it is unlikely for Russians to dial down celebrations of Victory Day, an event that marks the end of a “great patriotic war." Last year, Putin said in a speech that Moscow was fighting Kyiv's 'Nazi forces' to make sure that "there is no place in the world for butchers, murderers and Nazis.” “Victory will be ours, like in 1945,” he had noted.