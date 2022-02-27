What Is 'Mriya', World's Largest Ukraine-owned Plane Destroyed By Russia?

On February 24, a fierce air battle broke out between Russia and Ukraine, after the former launched a full-scale military offensive against Kyiv in the name of a 'special operation'. After bombing the Kyiv-Boryspil International Airport (KBP), the battle raged for Hostomel-Antonov Airport (GML), located 15 miles outside Kyiv.

While tall claims were made from both ends regarding the 'Battle of Antonov Airport' with Ukraine puffing about shooting down six Russian aircraft, conflicting rumours emerged over the fate of the world's largest cargo aircraft-- An-225 'Mriya'.

Infamous for being the world's largest aircraft, the enormous plane has three jet engines on each wing, a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 600 metric tons and a hold volume of 1,300 cubic meters. By virtue of this, Mriya, which translates to 'dream' in Ukrainian, is the world’s largest and heaviest operating aircraft, holding a memorable place in the heart of aviation lovers.

Reports claimed An-225 'Mriya' was destroyed

After the air battle, unconfirmed reports claimed the world’s largest cargo aircraft was destroyed in a hangar fire that housed the six-engine plane. Notably, the airport is owned by aircraft manufacturing company 'Antonov' which operates its subsidiary Antonov Airlines.

Reports had recorded Antonov An-225's last presence at the Hostomel Airport (GML). It was stationed there since its final trip from Denmark on 5 February 2022. Shortly after the 'Battle of Antonov Airport', videos emerged on social media showing the roof of what experts presumed was one of Antonov’s hangars in plumes.

[Переслано від Оперативний ЗСУ]

[ Відео ]

Гостомель - десант ОРДИ половина недолетіло



Половина в полоні



⚡️МВС України повідомило про захоплення російського диверсанта під Гостомелем.



@operativnoZSUhttps://t.co/HC98irtg9n pic.twitter.com/QMXoAhsMZB — Alterego ankaŭ konata kiel Midshipman (@CASBT_OSINT_UA) February 24, 2022

An-225 Mriya’s fate confirmed

On February 27, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that the world's largest aircraft, An-225 ‘Mriya’ had indeed been destroyed. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba affirmed that while Russia may have destroyed 'Mriya', they will never be able to destroy Ukraine's 'dream' of a strong, free and democratic European state.

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

Brief History of Antonov An-225

The Antonov An-225 was designed by Russian engineer Viktor Tolmachev to airlift the Energia rocket's boosters and the Buran-class orbiters for the Soviet space program. It was developed as a replacement for the Myasishchev VM-T and its original mission and objectives were similar to United States' Shuttle Carrier Aircraft. It took its first flight on December 21, 1988, but following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the cancellation of the Buran programme, was placed in storage in 1994.

Since then, the plane was used for military services and to transfer supplies by several countries. In the wake of the 2020 pandemic, An-225 participated in the relief effort by conducting flights to deliver medical supplies to parts of the world.

The plane holds several world records for carrying the heaviest single cargo item ever sent by air freight along with the world's longest piece of air cargo, amongst several others.