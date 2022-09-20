What Is Putin's Stance For Russia For The Crucial UNGA General Debate Session?

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly session, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the country will not abandon its sovereign policy. Putin made the remarks at a meeting while receiving credentials from 24 newly arrived foreign ambassadors on September 20. Putin said that Russia will continue to push for a unifying interstate agenda and continue to make efforts for numerous threats and challenges which exist at the current time.

"As for Russia, we will not deviate from our sovereign course. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, we intend to further promote a unifying interstate agenda, contribute to the search for effective responses to the numerous challenges and threats of our time, and contribute to the settlement of acute regional conflicts," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The General Debate of the 77th Session of UNGA will take place from September 20 to 26. Putin further said, "It is from these positions that Russia will speak at the opening of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly," according to the statement issued by the Kremlin.

In his remarks, Putin briefly spoke about Russia's ties with different nations, including Armenia, Egypt, and Algeria. The Kremlin leader further said that the developing and poor nations have been "primarily affected" by Western restrictions on the supply of Russian energy, food, and fertilizers to world markets.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Lavrov will address the UNGA and participate in several bilateral meetings and multilateral events. Speaking in a press briefing on September 15, Zakharova stated that around 20 dozen bilateral meetings are planned for Lavrov on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

"During the general political discussion of the General Assembly, which will be held from September 20 to 26, he will speak at a meeting of the General Assembly, and will also take part in a number of bilateral meetings and multilateral events," Maria Zakharova said in a press briefing.

Russia to push for UN's role in world affairs: Zakharova

Maria Zakharova announced that Russia will continue to push for bolstering the UN's role in world affairs and strict observance of its Charter, including the principles of the equality of states and non-interference in domestic affairs. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson underlined that the UN must assume its status as the core of the multilateral system and remain the only universal forum for resolving the issues at the current time. The statement of Zakharova came after the US issued visas to some members of the Russian delegation, including FM Sergey Lavrov.

"We will continue to advocate strengthening the central coordinating role of the UN in world affairs and strict observance of its Charter, including the principles of the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. We presume that the world Organization retains the status of the core of the multilateral system and remains the only truly universal forum for solving the pressing problems of our time," Maria Zakharova said.

Image: AP