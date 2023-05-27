What Is The Diia App That Helps Ukrainians Do Taxes And Notify Of Russian Armymen Nearby?

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, an award-winning app that helps Ukrainians to do taxes is also being used as a tool to report Russian soldiers nearby. The app is called Diia, the application helps Ukrainian people not only to file their tax returns but also notify them about the presence of Russian soldiers in their neighbourhood, The Guardian reported. On May 25, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov revealed the story and the faces behind the app and discussed how 25 developers kept the country running during the war.

As per the report by The Guardian, the application is not only used by Ukrainians to stay alert about the presence of Russian soldiers but it is also used for other utilities such as renewing their passports or claiming a free student bus fair. The war-stricken country’s deputy PM told the European Parliament on Thursday that the team is working to make the app open-source. This will help other counties to build similar kinds of digital and public infrastructure.

“After hostilities broke out, we thought: what did the citizens of Ukraine need? They needed money, protection, compensation when rockets hit their house,” Federov told the European parliament. “Now, for example, the app allows victims of Russian bombings to apply for funds to repair damaged buildings and to continue to listen to the radio during blackouts,” he added. The Ukrainian politician also mentioned that within eight hours of its launch back in 2019, the app has already garnered two million users.

‘E-aid’ to help businesses amid war

The app not only provided Ukrainians with a digital “evacuation document”, but also has the feature of ‘e-aid’. The feature supports small businesses to keep the economy going amid war. The feature that reports the Russian soldiers nearby is called “e-enemy” which alerts Ukrainian users when trouble is nearby.

“It is truly remarkable how Ukraine has managed to make significant strides in this digital transition, a transition that has yet to be achieved by some, even in times of peace,” Dragos Tudorache, a Romanian MEP asserted in the European Parliament after the app was presented to the European delegations. “We acted more like a start-up, not like a public sector company,” Federov told MEPs as he encouraged other countries to use similar apps and take a similar approach towards developing such apps. “We looked at Uber, Airbnb, Booking.com, and mobile banking. You can speak about digital education but look how elderly people are getting used to technology. They might say they don’t want to deal with their bank online but they are very quick to use WhatsApp to send a funny postcard to their grandchildren,” he further added.

Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development also talked about the app on Tuesday. During her presentation, Power insisted that the technology is helping countries like Colombia, Kosovo and Zambia to adopt their own version of Diia, The Guardian reported. “Ukraine has built an incredible e-government system and continued to build it even during the war – it’s called Diia. We’re sharing what they’ve built with the world, and working to bring other democracies into the digital future, too,” Power wrote on Twitter.