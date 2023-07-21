What Is The VAMPIRE Weapons System That US Has Sent To Ukraine To Fight Russian Drones

In addition to munitions like Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade, the recent commitment from the US government to acquire weaponry for Ukrainian forces is anticipated to encompass the VAMPIRE system. This advanced weapon is designed to assist the Kyiv forces in countering Russian drones and is set to be purchased at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The VAMPIRE, an acronym for Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment, is a versatile and portable kit designed to launch 70mm laser-guided rockets, including the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS).

What is the VAMPIRE weapons system?

This system consists of a four-round rocket launcher that is seamlessly integrated with the WESCAM MX-10™ RSTA independent stabilsed sighting system. It can be easily mounted on various types of vehicles with cargo beds or pickup trucks, and it can also be installed in a fixed position when needed.

The manufacturer of VAMPIRE highlights its capabilities not only in targeting and neutralising enemy drones but also its ability to defend against ground-based threats. The weapon system is versatile and can be employed to engage and counter potential adversaries on the ground.

According to Sputnik which quoted Russian military expert Yury Knutov, VAMPIREs can engage airborne targets at a range of about five kilometres.

How much does the VAMPIRE system cost?

The VAMPIRE system is manufactured by L3Harris Technologies, a US defense contractor. As of the January announcement, the US Department of Defense awarded L3Harris Technologies a $40 million contract to supply 14 VAMPIRE weapon systems to the forces in Kiev.

In addition to the cost of the VAMPIRE system itself, the weapon's effectiveness is enhanced by using APKWS rockets, which are essentially 70mm unguided Hydra rockets converted into laser-guided munitions. These APKWS rockets are considered relatively low-cost, with each rocket priced at approximately $27,500.

How are VAMPIRES used in Ukraine?

The portable VAMPIRE kit, manufactured by L3Harris Technologies, will equip Ukraine ground forces with the capability to effectively target and neutralize enemy drones while also defending against ground-based threats. The systems ordered by the US Department of Defense (DoD) are specifically designed to provide essential defense assets, empowering Ukraine to safeguard its civilian infrastructure against potential attacks.