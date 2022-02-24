What Is 'Ukraine Martial Law'? President Zelensky Makes Major Decision Amid Russian Attack

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine following military strikes by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced about imposing 'Martial law' across the country asking the citizens to remain at home and stay calm. The announcement came on the backdrop of multiple explosions and bombings by Russian troops on Ukrainian land.

In a video message, President Zelensky assured that his government along with the army is working towards the conflict and further urged the civilians to refrain from panicking. "We are strong and are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone because we are Ukraine", he added.

The president's decision came after a meeting with the country's National Security and Defence Council earlier on Thursday morning in view of Putin's announcement to launch a military operation in Ukraine. Following this, the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba launched an attack on the Russian government calling it a "war of aggression". "Ukraine will defend itself and will win", he further claimed.

While Ukraine remains in a situation of chaos, what is the martial law that has been imposed in Ukraine?

What is Ukraine Martial Law?

Martial law is generally implemented in a situation of civil unrest or at a time when a national crisis is ongoing or the country is in a state of war. This clearly explains President Zelensky's decision to impose the Ukraine martial law as Russian troops have launched an attack in Ukrainian regions.

In an address to the nation on Thursday morning, the president urged the citizens to remain calm, but he did not clarify the restriction that will be put in place.

Earlier, a similar martial law was imposed in November 2018 across 10 regions of Ukraine following the increasing tensions with Russia. The law which was in force for 30 days banned all Russian civilians between 16 and 60 from entering the country, with exceptions for humanitarian purposes.

Image: AP/Republic World