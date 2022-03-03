Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created headlines after he revealed that Russian mercenaries have been sent to Kyiv in order to assassinate him. Later, a report by NY Times claimed that over 400 Russian mercenaries were operating in the Ukrainian capital in order to assassinate the Ukrainian leader along with 23 other lawmakers including Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The report further claimed that the Wagner Group, run by ​​a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is often dubbed 'Putin's chef', flew in mercenaries from Africa five weeks ago allegedly on a mission to assassinate Zelenskyy’s government in return for a handsome financial bonus. The murders were reportedly planned in order to lay the ground for Russia’s ongoing invasion of the erstwhile Soviet satellite state.

What is the Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group is a private military and security company believed to be used by the Kremlin to carry out its strategic objectives on foreign soil. A report published by Bloomberg claimed the group has more than 6,000 operational mercenaries. Meanwhile, a discreet report revealed that the operatives have previously conducted assassinations in Syria, Mozambique, Mali, Sudan, Central African Republic and were now operating in Ukraine. The group was also involved in the 2014 Donbass conflict and the Russian invasion of the Crimean Peninsula.

While not much information is available on Putin's secret army, reports state that it was founded by Dmitry Utkin, a former Russian lieutenant who served in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU)- Russia’s prime intelligence agency. Earlier this week, NYTimes reported that more than 300 mercenaries from the group have marked their presence in eastern Ukraine’s separatist enclaves-- Donetsk and Luhansk. They have been seen dressed in plain civilian clothes.

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Hours before launching the attack, President Putin justified the war asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. As of now, more than 2,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Services. A discreet report stated that 7,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. The devastating conflict has also triggered a migrant exodus into Europe with the number of immigrants now surpassing a million.

