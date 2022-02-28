The UN was founded on 24 October 1945, also the day when its Charter came into force. As Russia Ukraine is engaged in a full-blown-out war with intense arms assault, mortal shelling that has been causing civilian infrastructure damages, and human casualties on both sides for the fourth day, the role of the global body ‘United Nations’ becomes extremely crucial. UN, which was created after the devastating aftermaths of the Second World War (WWII) maintains a crucial neutral posture for maintenance of international peace and security via channels of dialogue and voting mainly under the Chapter VII of the Charter.

Through the Security Council, the UN can determine the intensity of the threat posed by the conflicting nations and the repercussion of acts of aggression, globally.

UN chief on Russia Ukraine conflict: In the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity to not start what may be the most devastating war since the start of the century.

UN, a mediator

United Nations, basically, acts as a mediator to prevent bilateral disputes, such as the Russian Ukraine military engagement, from escalating into a world war and helps the nations to negotiate during the outbreak of armed conflict, as well as provide humanitarian assistance to civilians suffering due to the damages emerging from those wars. The key role of the United Nations is ‘Preventive Diplomacy and Mediation.’

The organization, in an event of a conflict like Russia and Ukraine, that poses a global security threat, deploys tools to bring participant nations onboard, special envoys and political missions to ramp up the process of conflict prevention, diplomacy, and mediation between the warring nations, acting on the idea of liberal institutionalism where multilateral institutions are to facilitate inter-state cooperation and stop the war.

How does the UN curtail conflicts such as Russia-Ukraine; examples from past wars

UN’s Security Council (UNSC) is the organ that springs to action for maintaining international peace and security in case the war between nations escalates. This structure consists of 15 members, 5 of which are permanent, who also hold veto power (the P5). The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and France have the veto power to decline unanimous resolution. It is this veto right, that would prevent them from directly warring against each other due to their balance in the council related to the security issues. Since the Cold War, even though hostilities may exist, it would be nearly impossible for the P5 to start a war directly amongst themselves.

Several UNSC resolutions can be assed by the UN, that will support peace processes, solve disputes, help the organization to respond to illegitimate uses of force, coercion against each other. UN will also go to extent of slapping sanctions in situations where dialogue is weak and global security has been threatened.

Wars & conflicts where UN adopted stringent mediator role

UN played a crucial role during the Bosnia war in 1993 when intense conflict broke out in Central Bosnia between Bosniaks and Bosnian Croats that led to war atrocities on Serbs and Bosniaks including the massacre of Ahmići, on 16 April 1993. NATO's intervention in Bosnia and Herzegovina led to large scale air operations and over 60,000 soldiers under Operation Joint Endeavour.

UN took stringent measures to land soldiers of the United Nations Protection Force (UNPROFOR) who went inside the war zone and monitored a ceasefire until the peace negotiation was in place. General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina was initialled along with 11 associated annexes and the "Peace Agreement” was declared at Peace Implementation Conference in London that ended the conflict in 1995.

The withdrawal of UNPROFOR forces was filled in by the deployment of a NATO-led multinational Implementation Force IFOR. All military decisions inside the war-ravaged nations were then made by the UN’s IFOR military Commander. A United Nations International Police Task Force (IPTF) was also established.

Another crucial role of the UN can be established from the Anti-Piracy resolution in 2008 (Mingst and Karns 2011: 108) involving the armed robbery off Somalia's coast as it deployed international naval vessels and military aircraft in African sovereign waters. States cooperating with the country’s transitional Government were deployed for a period of six months, international actors could enter the territorial waters of Somalia and use “all necessary means” under provisions of international law to repress armed assaults and robbery in the sea.

UN took the lead role, announcing that measures would not curtail rights and obligations under the Law of the Sea Convention while they did announce that international military forces should ensure that their operation does not impair the right of innocent passage to the ships of any third State. Such instances as we see in the Russian Ukraine conflict where Turkey and Japan’s commercial cargo ships were bombed in the Black Sea. General Assembly and other bodies of the United Nations, supported by the Office for Disarmament Affairs, also spring to action where threats of nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction are involved and violate the regulation of conventional arms treaties.

