Is Vladimir Putin planning an invasion of Ukraine, as evidenced by Russian forces massing on the country's borders? Is he trying to force concessions from his neighbour and the West, or is he bluffing? Putin's motives are unknown to anybody. His own foreign minister seemed to be kept in the dark. However, if violence is ready to erupt, the world must be aware of the stakes.

However, if current media reports and Western claims are to be believed, Russia is likely to attack Ukraine simultaneously on multiple fronts, including the northeast, the Donbas, and Crimea, relying on its vast land, sea, and air forces. Belarusian ground soldiers, backed by aircraft, may lead a fast advance south to conquer Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, reportedly. In principle, Ukraine's encircled army would be compelled to surrender.

Chances of Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Perhaps Putin is contemplating a full-scale invasion, with Russian forces advancing deep into Ukraine in order to grab Kyiv, the capital, and overthrow the government, according to media reports. Or he might try to acquire more land in eastern Ukraine, laying the groundwork for a corridor connecting Russia to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula Putin seized in 2014. On the other hand, he might seek a minor conflict in which Russia "saves" Kremlin-backed separatists in Donbas, Ukraine's eastern territory, from alleged Ukrainian atrocities while simultaneously degrading Ukraine's military forces.

Putin has the initiative, therefore it's natural to conclude that he has the upper hand. In fact, he might take risky decisions. A large-scale conflict carries enormous dangers. However, a smaller battle that lowers these hazards may not be enough to stop Ukraine's westward movement. And if a little war fails to bring Kyiv's government to its knees, Putin may find himself dragged into a wider conflict. A full-fledged Russian invasion would be Europe's biggest conflict since the 1940s. Hundreds of thousands could flee, creating a massive humanitarian and refugee crisis in Europe. Atrocities using chemical weapons and gross human rights violations, such as those seen in Syria, cannot be ruled out. Officials in the United Kingdom foresee "horrendous" suffering.

What's at stake?

The main goal would be for Ukraine's government in Kyiv to quickly capitulate and for its elected leaders to be "neutralised." Russia would target the presidential palace, parliament, ministries, media outlets, and Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the symbolic site of Ukraine's pro-democracy uprisings. The United States predicts that artillery, missile and bomb strikes, as well as ground clashes, might kill 50,000 civilians, a figure that could be conservative if the conflict continues. Russians would not only lose lives, especially in the event of a long-running insurgency, but they would also be responsible for the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians—fellow Slavs with whom many had family links.

According to analysts, Russia could choose for a more restricted, less hazardous operation in eastern Ukraine and the Donbas, declaring the independence of pro-Moscow breakaway republics there, as it did in Georgia in 2008. It may also attempt to conquer the major ports of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov and Odessa on the Black Sea, as well as constructing a "land bridge" to Crimea. Yes, Ukraine's armed forces will not be defeated easily, according to media reports. Civilians may decide to join the fight. Whereas, the United States and the United Kingdom have not ruled out arming resistance fighters, as was done during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. British ministers predict a protracted "quagmire" in which Russia will suffer significant casualties. In such a case, the Russian public could turn against Putin.

Impact of invasion on Russia

Putin aspires to create an institutionally weak, reliant Ukraine that is obedient to his commands and disconnected from the West, similar to Belarus. He is likely to install pro-Russian politicians in Kyiv while removing opponents and rigging elections (as in Russia). Officials in the United States believe the Kremlin has compiled a list of public personalities targeted for detention or killing. Following an invasion, unprecedented, ostensibly game-changing US and EU sanctions will be imposed. They include sanctions against Russian banks, enterprises, exports, loans, and technology transfers, as well as diplomatic isolation and targeting of Putin's personal fortune and that of his oligarch friends. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany has already been put on hold indefinitely.

It's possible that the ultra-rich Russians, including Putin himself, may be barred from spending and saving overseas. Ordinary Russians would face reduced living standards, which have been steadily declining for the previous seven years. Ukraine's enslavement would also come at a strategic cost to Russia. Every country in its sphere of influence would have to rethink its security calculations. NATO's eastern members' defences would be strengthened. Moreover, Sweden and Finland are both considering joining the alliance.

However, the economic repercussions of conflict, at least in the near term, would be bearable for Putin. His central bank has $600 billion in reserves, which should be enough to withstand penalties. But, as Putin understands better than anybody, political achievements in Ukraine might easily be overshadowed by failures at home, where his destiny will finally be decided. Maybe he'll start with a less grandiose invasion then. A small war, on the other hand, could result in many deaths and be difficult to contain.

Sanctions would be less severe, but they would still be unpleasant. The distancing of Russia from the West would continue to accelerate. In addition, if Kyiv's administration stayed autonomous, it would only intensify its aspirations to join the West. Even Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine no longer want tighter relations with Moscow, thanks to Putin's actions over the last eight years. The next few weeks will determine Putin's decision, and the stakes should not be underestimated.

What effect would the invasion have globally?

Russia has threatened to block the flow of piped gas into Europe. Even if there was no cut-off, it was forecast to spend $1 trillion on energy in 2022, more than double what it did in 2019. Other goods' prices would be affected by the war as well. Oil prices are already skyrocketing. Russia is the world's top wheat exporter, followed by Ukraine. Russia is a major metals supplier, and even a minor upset could send commodity prices soaring in today's tight markets.

Instability in the global economy and stock markets will worsen as well. The cost of energy will continue to grow. Basic food supplies in African and Asian countries that rely on Ukraine, which will be the world's fifth-largest wheat exporter by 2020, could be harmed. China's support for Putin might exacerbate tensions between the two countries. More defensive NATO deployments on Russia's borders could heighten the likelihood of a European-wide conflict.

A successful invasion of Ukraine would also set a political precedent that would be destabilising. The convention that governments do not redraw other countries' borders by force of weapons has long bolstered the global order. When Iraq captured Kuwait in 1990, it was expelled by an international coalition led by the United States. Putin, who wields a nuclear weapons, has already gotten away with annexing Crimea; if he seizes a larger portion of Ukraine, it's difficult to see him suddenly deciding that it's time to make peace with NATO.

More than likely, he'd press on, aided by the newly established presence of Russian forces in Belarus, to investigate NATO's collective-security pact, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all. Not only would he love the opportunity to weaken America's ties to Europe, but he has grown to rely on demonising an adversary overseas to justify his authoritarian control at home. Other possible aggressors would be aware of the situation. The chances of China attacking Taiwan would almost certainly increase. Iran's and Syria's regimes would come to the conclusion that they can use violence with impunity. More of the world's contested borders would be fought over if might was right.

With so much at stake, the West should take three steps: dissuade, continue to talk, and prepare. To discourage Putin, Western nations, particularly Germany, should cease equivocating, present a united front, and state unequivocally that they are willing to pay the price for imposing sanctions on Russia, as well as help those Ukrainians determined to oppose an occupying army.

Meanwhile, diplomats should keep talking, looking for common ground on issues like arms control and pressing for a face-saving concession that Putin and his captive media can spin any way they choose. Furthermore, Europe should prepare for the next crisis by stating unequivocally that its energy transition would reduce its reliance on Russian gas by utilising storage, diversification, and nuclear power.

The disparity between a country's interests and those of its leader has rarely been so clear. Better, tighter, and peaceful relations with the West would benefit Russia. Such ties might be possible if Putin did not behave in such a deplorable manner. Only the profits from strife because he can tell Russians they are under attack and need a strongman to protect them. Even the most cunning strongman can make a mistake. If the invasion of Ukraine develops into a bloodbath or renders Russians poorer, angrier, and more hungry for change, it might be Putin's undoing. Even if it's just for himself, he should declare victory over the fictitious threat Russia faces in Ukraine—and then back down.

