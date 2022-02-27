'While We Wait...': Ukraine MP Kira Rudik Talks About Russian Airstrikes On Kyiv

As Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik said that whenever they hear alarm sounds in Kyiv, she hides in the stairwell and waits for an airstrike to pass. She claims that ever since Kyiv was attacked by Russian forces, the stairwell became a safe haven for her.

Rudik shared a post on Twitter featuring herself hiding in the stairwell. Along with the image, she wrote, "Another AirStrike in Kyiv. When we hear sirens we go under the stairs. Before, I used to keep all of my shoe boxes here. But now I cleaned it up, put yoga mat and some pillows. (sic)" She shared another post stating that they go down there three to four times a day. She further stated that while they wait for the airstrikes to end, they pray, sing songs, and fantasise about what life will be like once the conflict is over.

Another #AirStrike in #Kyiv.

When we hear #sirens we go under the stairs. Before, I used to keep all of my shoe boxes here. But now I cleaned it up, put yoga mat and some pillows. pic.twitter.com/MM0SFdtD1Z — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 26, 2022

We get down there 3-4 times a day. While we wait for the #airstrikes to pass, we pray, sing the songs, or imagine, what the life would look like when the #war is over. pic.twitter.com/KrXZHdJrf5 — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 26, 2022

'Not leaving the city'

Rudik has also been seen in many posts holding a Kalashnikov rifle in her hand stating that every Ukariaian is ready to fight the Russian forces. In one post the MP stated that she is learning to use weapons and preparing for the raids on Kyiv. She also said that there is no way they are leaving and that this is their city, their land, their soil and they are all here and they are going to fight for it.

I planned to plant tulips and daffodils on my backyard today. Instead, I learn to fire arms and get ready for the next night of attacks on #Kyiv. We are not going anywhere.



This is our #city, our #land, our soil. We will fight for it. So next week I can plant my flowers. Here. pic.twitter.com/TCMGogKVt5 — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 26, 2022

She also stated that she is learning how to use a Kalashnikov and getting ready to defend herself. She added that it seems unreal because it would have never occurred to her to learn to use a weapon only a few days ago but now things are different. She claims that Ukrainian women and men will defend their land. She says that it is scary to hold a weapon but Putin's force is worse.

Will defend the country from Russian forces: Zelenskyy

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they will not lay down their weapons and will defend their country from the Russian forces. He claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin's intention is to overthrow his administration and build a puppet state in Ukraine.

