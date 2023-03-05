'White Angels' In Bakhmut Race To Children, Elderly Out Of Russian Shell-damaged City

In the case of Ukraine's battle for Bakhmut in the Donbas region, where Russian forces have been closing in after seven months of intense fighting, there are terms such as "White Angels" and "Dark Angels", as well as references to the "road of life" (which is actually the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, a perilous route) and the "Invincibility Center", reported The Guardian's Observor.

The White Angels are a police unit responsible for evacuating children and elderly individuals from the dangerous areas of the shell-damaged city. On the other hand, the Dark Angels are in charge of removing the deceased. The Invincibility Center provides the remaining few thousand civilians with access to water and hot meals prepared by volunteers who have stayed in the city, despite the growing risk of being overrun in the past two weeks.

Oleksandra Havrylko, a 30-year-old police major, in a town situated to the west of the city, who has recently been working with the White Angels in Bakhmut and the nearby villages, attempted to convince those who are responsible for the remaining few dozen children to allow them to be evacuated. Unfortunately, there have been rumors circulating that the police were forcibly taking children away from parents who are reluctant to leave. These rumors have caused some families to hide their children, despite the potential risks, the report said.

“Unfortunately, it’s true,” she says sadly. “There have been cases of people hiding children because they’ve heard rumours that the police will take their children by force. “But it’s not correct. The law says we can only take children with the permission of the parents. If the children don’t have parents but have a guardian, we can get permission from social services to take them out.”

Instead, she said, they are required to persuade families to leave. Last week that meant a visit to a village just outside Bakhmut. “We were looking for children. We had an address where we were told some children might be living. How we approach individuals depends on the situation.” Sometimes, she explained, it requires several visits and a sense of building familiarity to persuade people to leave.

“There was a family who said they didn’t have any money to leave or to rent somewhere. There was a seven-year-old child with them." “The grandfather wanted to evacuate but the mother didn’t. So, two weeks ago we found an apartment in advance and we photographed it to show them the pictures. And we said ‘look, this is where you’ll be going’.”

She showed pictures of the conditions that the civilians have been living in: damp, bare basements with flaking walls, many without any electricity, none with running water. “There are some cases where people equip their basements to make them more or less liveable. In one case, I saw a generator and children playing video games. But a lot of basements weren’t even designed to serve as bomb shelters."

“They’re just filled up with stuff which people have brought down so they won’t get damaged: carpets, fridges, washing machines – even microwaves, none of which work. It looks like a dirty warehouse, wet. No electricity.”

Russian troops trying but failing to surround Bakhmut: Ukrainian general staff

Russian troops are trying but failing to surround Bakhmut while Ukrainian defenders have repelled numerous attacks in and around the city, Ukraine's armed forces' general staff said in a Facebook post late on Saturday. Oleh Zhdanov, a prominent Ukrainian analyst of military affairs, said on Saturday night that he could not detect any immediate signs Kyiv was going to order a retreat from the city.

"At the moment the situation is more or less stabilised. In terms of the advancement of Russian troops, we practically stopped (it)," he said in a YouTube interview. The Ukrainian general staff also said Russian attacks had been foiled in the villages of Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka and Hryhorivka, all of which lie just to the north of Bakhmut's city centre.

Russia says Bakhmut would be a stepping stone to completing the capture of the Donbas industrial region, one of Moscow's most important objectives.

Russian forces have been suffering high casualties in Bakhmut: Think tank

The Institute For The Study Of War in the US shared some thoughts on the possibility of Ukrainian forces being surrounded in Bakhmut. In a series of tweets, the ISW said: "The Russians have, rather, managed to push close enough to critical ground lines of communication from the northeast to threaten Ukrainian withdrawal routes from Bakhmut in a classical turning movement.

"The Russians may have intended to encircle Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian command has signalled that it will likely withdraw rather than risk an encirclement."

"ISW assesses that Ukrainian forces are far more likely to withdraw than to become encircled and that the Ukrainians might still be able to hold their positions in Bakhmut if they choose to try.

"Russian forces have been suffering high casualties in these advances."

"Ukrainian commanders' assessments of the likelihood that they can force Russian attacks to culminate near or behind their current positions balanced against the risk of losing access to essential withdrawal routes will likely guide the Ukrainian decision to stay or pull back."