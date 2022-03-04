As the Russian Ministry intensified its offensive in Ukraine's Kharkiv, the Ministry of Defence in India issued a set of Dos and Don'ts for the Indians stranded in Urkaine The advisory was issued as "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" are "to be expected" in the city. The set of advice includes on how to stay hydrated, conserve food, and other details.

List of Dos generated by MoD:

Each designated group or squad of Indians should keep a white flag or white cloth for waving.

Conserve and share food and water- stay hydrated, avoid full meals and eat smaller portions to extend rations.

Indians stuck in Kharkiv must keep a small kit of essential items on a person or at hand round the clock.

If anyone finds themselves in an open area or field, melt snow to make water.

If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting or cover against exposure to rain or cold or storm or during forced march or evacuation.

Remain mentally strong and do not panic

"Organise yourselves in small groups or squads of 10 Indian students and within that "organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons", it mentioned.

"Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy or small group coordinator," the ministry noted.

Russia Ukraine war expected to intensify at Kharkiv

Aerial raids, attacks by aircraft or drones, missile attacks, artillery shelling, gunfire by small arms, grenade explosions are a few of the "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" that are "to be expected" in Kharkiv, the ministry said. The Russian troops are now reportedly targeting residential buildings, administrative buildings, city councils, temples and other places. In the latest video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see a missile striking the building and going up in flames.

The statement of "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" that are "to be expected" include use of Molotov cocktails (including by local people or militia), building collapse, falling debris, internet jamming, lack of electricity or food or water, exposure to freezing temperature, psychological trauma, injuries, lack of medical support, lack of transportation and face-to-face situation with armed fighters or military personnel.