Image: ANI/PTI
As the Russian Ministry intensified its offensive in Ukraine's Kharkiv, the Ministry of Defence in India issued a set of Dos and Don'ts for the Indians stranded in Urkaine The advisory was issued as "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" are "to be expected" in the city. The set of advice includes on how to stay hydrated, conserve food, and other details.
List of Dos generated by MoD:
Aerial raids, attacks by aircraft or drones, missile attacks, artillery shelling, gunfire by small arms, grenade explosions are a few of the "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" that are "to be expected" in Kharkiv, the ministry said. The Russian troops are now reportedly targeting residential buildings, administrative buildings, city councils, temples and other places. In the latest video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see a missile striking the building and going up in flames.
The statement of "potentially dangerous or difficult situations" that are "to be expected" include use of Molotov cocktails (including by local people or militia), building collapse, falling debris, internet jamming, lack of electricity or food or water, exposure to freezing temperature, psychological trauma, injuries, lack of medical support, lack of transportation and face-to-face situation with armed fighters or military personnel.
